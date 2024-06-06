Erdoğan defends dismissal, sentencing of Hakkari mayor

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has backed the dismissal and subsequent prison sentence of Hakkari Mayor Mehmet Sıddık Akış on terrorism-related charges.

"Terrorism and democracy cannot coexist. Legitimate politics cannot be done by relying on those who have a Kalashnikov, a Molotov or a bomb,” Erdoğan said at an awards ceremony held by the Anatolian Publishers Federation in the capital Ankara on June 5.

The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) mayor was removed from office following a probe into his alleged ties with the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

He was sentenced to 19 years and six months in prison, concluding a case that has been ongoing since 2014.

"Anyone who abides by the red lines of the law and our democracy and does not deviate from legitimacy can of course freely engage in politics in this country," Erdoğan said. "I'm sorry, but the decision made by the judiciary regarding Hakkari should not disturb anyone."

The Interior Ministry said Akış was actively involved in high-ranking positions within the PKK. He had garnered nearly 49 percent of the vote in the recent local elections on March 31. Following his dismissal, Hakkari Governor Ali Çelik was appointed as the acting mayor.

In response to the suspension, DEM Party deputies began a vigil at the parliament on June 4, which led to a confrontation with MPs from Erdoğan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

The president criticized the DEM Party's reaction, asserting that "there are parliamentarians who will defend the law against you."

"If your candidates are not involved in any illegitimate activities, we have nothing to say to them. But if they have been, we have to follow the law," he said. "Hakkari has now become the first step towards this... and the law will continue to do what is necessary."

Some parties, particularly the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), condemned Akış' dismissal. CHP leader Özgür Özel described the decision as "disrespecting the will of the people of Hakkari" and suggested that the city council should elect a new mayor rather than appointing a trustee.

Erdoğan called on opposition parties to question the relationship between terrorism and politics instead.

“If there is to be a reaction, it should be against [PKK base Mt.] Qandil's attempts to take over the municipalities, not the administrative measures implemented within the framework of the law,” he said.

The pro-Kurdish DEM Party is the successor to the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which is currently facing potential closure due to alleged links with PKK.

“I have to remind those who think they can silence the nation's representatives by organizing demonstrations in the parliament that municipalities are not anyone's backyard,” Erdoğan stated. “Wherever they are, municipalities belong to our people."

The media event also saw daily Hürriyet's editor-in-chief Ahmet Hakan and Ankara representative Hande Fırat receiving awards.