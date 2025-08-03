Erdoğan decries 'destruction of humanity' in Gaza

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said the devastation in Gaza goes beyond the killing of children, calling it a destruction of “humanity” itself.

“Scenes that we would only expect to see in concentration camps are now unfolding in Gaza, right before the eyes of the so-called civilized world,” Erdoğan said on Aug. 1 during an event at the Tüpraş Stadium in Istanbul.

He described Israel's ongoing military campaign in the occupied Palestinian territories as “the most brutal genocide of the last century.”

“In Gaza, it is not only children, not only babies, but everything that stands for humanity that is being destroyed at the hands of a handful of murderers who feed on the blood of innocents,” he said.

“In the slaughterhouses called food distribution centers, Gazan Muslims are collapsing from exhaustion and becoming targets of treacherous bullets. Mothers are risking their lives to obtain a sack of flour or a sip of water.”

His remarks came amid repeated incidents of Israeli fire near food distribution centers run by the Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation as Palestinians gather in desperation to obtain basic necessities.

“We have not left our brothers in Gaza alone for a moment,” Erdoğan said. “We have stood by our brothers and sisters with over 101,000 tons of humanitarian aid. We have stood by the Palestinian people by completely halting trade with Israel. We have stood by Gaza through our diplomatic contacts and international efforts.”

The comments also served as a rebuttal to domestic criticism of his government’s policy on Palestine.

“Unlike those who accuse the Palestinian resistance of terrorism in order to please Israel, we have not turned our backs on the heroic sons of Gaza,” Erdoğan said. “We have been threatened and subjected to many covert and overt operations, but we have never given up defending Palestine and the Palestinian cause.”

Erdoğan expressed hope for the future of Gaza and Palestinian self-determination.

“When that blessed day comes, God willing, we will be there. We will be there with the pride of speaking out for justice in difficult times. We will be there with the honor of standing firm against the oppressors. We will be there with the dignity of standing up for the oppressed," he said.

“We will embrace our Gazan brothers with love, and hopefully, we will pray together, shoulder to shoulder, in gratitude."

Looking forward, Erdoğan expressed hope for an end to suffering in the region, adding that what will remain is "Palestine in all its glory."

"Just as in Syria, we will witness the end of oppression in Gaza. We will certainly reach those beautiful days," he added.