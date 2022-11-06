Erdoğan criticizes CHP leader’s visit to foreign countries

GAZİANTEP

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized the Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader’s recent visits to foreign countries, saying that these meetings have no benefit for the nation.

“Here you see, someone is traveling from continent to continent; the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany... Do you think that he will do something for the good of the country and the nation? On the way back, we see that he has nothing to tell other than the hamburger he ate,” Erdoğan said, speaking in Gaziantep on Nov. 5.

Recalling the CHP leader’s recent statement on “clean money,” Erdoğan said his government has ended the country’s dependence on the International Monetary Fund (IMF), while the main opposition party sides with the fund.

“There are many dark spots that he cannot account for. He was looking for clean money. But it is the door of those who have exploited the whole world, including our country, in the past. What will he get from there? Money. What do you know? Do you know where you’re going?” Erdoğan asked.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s move aims to provide materials to those who want to corner Türkiye in the international arena, the president said.

The CHP leader paid a visit to the United States in early October, where he held meetings with scientists, technology producers and economists as part of his preparations for the next year’s election campaign.

The CHP leader paid a two-day visit to the United Kingdom last week and held talks with economists, scientists and financial centers. He held meetings with institutions and organizations known for their competence in sustainable, climate-friendly and high-value-added foreign investment in London.

“This morning, we have held meetings with 14 massive fund organizations that have invested 100 billion pounds in different regions of the world,” Kılıçdaroğlu said on Nov. 4 during his visit to the U.K.

“We will bring clean, technological and environment-friendly money to Türkiye with big investments. We will swiftly clean the economy of black money, mafia and gangs,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu is scheduled to meet with investors and representatives of the scientific world in Germany on Nov. 23-26.