Erdoğan convenes economic team over fund crisis

Erdoğan convenes economic team over fund crisis

ANKARA
Erdoğan convenes economic team over fund crisis

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is due to meet his economic team and the heads of relevant institutions on Sept. 29 as Türkiye weighs further steps in response to the turmoil in the investment fund market.

The meeting comes a day after Erdoğan said the government would move quickly on administrative and legal changes aimed at strengthening the functioning of capital markets and preventing similar problems.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and Justice Minister Akın Gürlek briefed the Cabinet on Sept. 28 on measures taken since the fund crisis emerged earlier this month.

Erdoğan said the problems were confined to a limited part of the fund market and had not spread to the wider financial system.

“Türkiye’s financial system is strong,” he said.

“There is no risk that has spread to our financial system.”

He also said those found to have engaged in market-disrupting activities through investment funds would be held accountable, while work on the liquidation of closed funds was continuing.

The issue is expected to remain high on Ankara’s agenda when parliament opens its new legislative year on Oct. 1.

Erdoğan is expected to address the fund crisis during his opening speech to lawmakers, alongside domestic and foreign policy issues.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is also considering seeking a parliamentary inquiry into the crisis.

Markets have remained under pressure amid the investigations. The BIST 100 index fell 2.38 percent on Sept. 28 to close at 12,592.76 points, after dropping as low as 12,455.53 during the session.

The Capital Markets Board (SPK) has meanwhile continued work on the liquidation of the affected funds and on repayment procedures for investors.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hells Angels targeted in gang raids

Hells Angels targeted in gang raids
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hells Angels targeted in gang raids

    Hells Angels targeted in gang raids

  2. Kremlin: Talks ongoing for transfer of S-400s

    Kremlin: Talks ongoing for transfer of S-400s

  3. Özel vows to expose those behind fund scandal

    Özel vows to expose those behind fund scandal

  4. Türkiye, Saudi Arabia OK 90-day visa waiver for special passports

    Türkiye, Saudi Arabia OK 90-day visa waiver for special passports

  5. German state premier pledges stronger economic ties with Türkiye

    German state premier pledges stronger economic ties with Türkiye
Recommended
Özel vows to expose those behind fund scandal

Özel vows to expose those behind fund scandal
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia OK 90-day visa waiver for special passports

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia OK 90-day visa waiver for special passports
German state premier pledges stronger economic ties with Türkiye

German state premier pledges stronger economic ties with Türkiye
Erdoğan says his AKP will not be tarnished by fund scandal

Erdoğan says his AKP will not be tarnished by fund scandal
Turkish parliament set for opening with packed agenda

Turkish parliament set for opening with packed agenda
Top court’s alimony decision published in Official Gazette

Top court’s alimony decision published in Official Gazette
Torrential rains inundate Sakarya as Marmara region battles severe flooding

Torrential rains inundate Sakarya as Marmara region battles severe flooding
WORLD Hells Angels targeted in gang raids

Hells Angels targeted in gang raids

Police launched raids against a biker gang in Germany and three other European countries on Sept. 30, law enforcement officials said, with media reporting the operation targeted the Hells Angels group.
ECONOMY Services producer prices rise 2.87 pct in August

Services producer prices rise 2.87 pct in August

Türkiye’s services producer price index rose 2.87 percent month-on-month and 33.29 percent year-on-year in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Sept. 30.
SPORTS Montella faces mounting pressure after Türkiye’s consecutive losses

Montella faces mounting pressure after Türkiye’s consecutive losses

Türkiye’s difficult start to life in the UEFA Nations League League A continued on Sept. 28 night as Italy cruised to a 4-1 victory in Bursa, leaving Vincenzo Montella’s side bottom of Group A1 with zero points from two matches.
﻿