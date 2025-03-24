Erdoğan convenes cabinet amid İmamoğlu probe, terror talks

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will lead a Cabinet meeting on March 24 at the Beştepe Presidential Complex, tackling a packed agenda: the investigation behind Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu’s arrest, progress on the terror-Free Türkiye initiative, and the nation’s economic pulse.

İmamoğlu Case Under Scrutiny

The judicial process surrounding İmamoğlu’s March 23 arrest—part of a sweeping “corruption and terrorism” probe implicating other mayors and municipal officials—tops the docket. Erdoğan, speaking yesterday, underscored the judiciary’s role, while firing back at CHP leader Özgür Özel’s call for street protests with a sharp rebuke: “The street he’s calling for is a dead end.” 

“If you have the courage, let democracy and law function. If you have the courage, let the courts make their decisions on behalf of the Turkish nation without any pressure,” Erdoğan said

 The detention of İmamoğlu on March 19 sparked mass protests across the country, especially in Istanbul with the participation of tens of thousands of people.

“Like it or not, but no one is outside of the scope of the law. There is no and there will never be a privileged minority in Türkiye that has liberty to commit crimes,” Erdoğan said.

Cabinet members are set to dissect the case’s legal and public order implications, as the opposition ramps up its response.

Push for a Terror-Free Türkiye

The “Terror-Free Türkiye” agenda takes center stage, with discussions homing in on a disarmament call issued from İmralı to the PKK terrorist group. Ministers will assess its fallout, alongside steps already taken and planned to dismantle terror networks. Key questions include the timing of the PKK’s congress, its disarmament roadmap, and the PYD/YPG’s next moves—issues poised for a thorough review.

Regional and Global Flashpoints

Syria looms large, with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, and intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın briefing on their March 13 Damascus visit. The Cabinet will weigh the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) - dominated by YPG, extension of the terror organization PKK - and Damascus government’s “integration agreement” and its practical rollout. Beyond Syria, Israel’s renewed attacks in Gaza—shattering a ceasefire and worsening a humanitarian crisis—will draw attention, as will the Ukraine-Russia war and its reshaping of Europe’s security framework.

Economic Outlook

Recent economic shifts and the ongoing battle against inflation round out the agenda. With Türkiye grappling with rising costs, the Cabinet is expected to hash out strategies to stabilize the economy and ease public strain.

