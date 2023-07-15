Erdoğan congratulates Democracy and National Unity Day

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on July 15 commemorated those who lost their lives during failed coup attempt of July 15, 2016.

In a post shared on his social media accounts, President Erdoğan congratulated the nation's Democracy and National Unity Day.

"I wish Allah's mercy on our heroes who were martyred while protecting their state, nation, independence and will on July 15," Erdoğan said.

"I would like to express my gratitude to all my brothers who were honored with veteranism and did not allow the coup plotters to (succeed). Have a blessed July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day."

 

