Erdoğan congratulates Jewish citizens on Rosh Hashanah

  • September 06 2021 14:37:00

Erdoğan congratulates Jewish citizens on Rosh Hashanah

ANKARA
Erdoğan congratulates Jewish citizens on Rosh Hashanah

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a message on Sept. 6 to congratulate Jewish citizens living in Turkey on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate our Jewish citizens on Rosh Hashanah, which marks the beginning of the new year according to the Hebrew calendar,” a written statement read.

Turkey’s cultural, political and social diversities are the assets that elevate the country and reinforce its unity and solidarity, he said, adding, “Having been provided constitutional protection for its citizens’ freedom of faith and worship earlier than many other countries did, our state demonstrated the importance it attached to the preservation of these assets.”

Despite the rising cultural racism, hate speech and otherization across the region, Turkey is a free country where all faiths are observed freely and all kinds of opinions, except for the ones that promote violence and terrorism, are expressed freely, Erdoğan stated.

This feature of Turkey has further been consolidated by the reforms that the Turkish government has introduced over the past 19 years which have “eliminated the anti-democratic practices of the eras of tutelage that used to restrict freedoms,” he noted.

Erdoğan emphasized that it is one of Turkey’s main priorities that all the citizens of the Republic of Turkey, regardless of their religions, languages, races, or origins, can lead their lives with peace, security and tranquility.

“We believe that we, as the people who have a shared past dating back centuries, will build a shared future as well. We appreciate the contributions made by our Jewish citizens in order for our country to develop, strengthen and attain its goals,” he stated.

ECONOMY Turkeys electricity trade volume up 83.7 pct in August

Turkey's electricity trade volume up 83.7 pct in August
MOST POPULAR

  1. British holidaymakers demand Turkey be removed from red travel list

    British holidaymakers demand Turkey be removed from red travel list

  2. Schools reopen in Turkey amid coronavirus measures

    Schools reopen in Turkey amid coronavirus measures

  3. Book penned by President Erdoğan hits shelves

    Book penned by President Erdoğan hits shelves

  4. Armenian church holds holy mass after nearly century hiatus

    Armenian church holds holy mass after nearly century hiatus

  5. Turkey wins bronze medal in CEV Women's EuroVolley

    Turkey wins bronze medal in CEV Women's EuroVolley
Recommended
Turkish envoy, Taliban officials discuss Afghan situation

Turkish envoy, Taliban officials discuss Afghan situation
Erdoğan urges parents, teachers to get COVID-19 vaccine

Erdoğan urges parents, teachers to get COVID-19 vaccine
Turkey seeks negative PCR test for public intercity travel

Turkey seeks negative PCR test for public intercity travel
CHP delegation visits Iraqi Kurdish politicians

CHP delegation visits Iraqi Kurdish politicians
Pandemic reveals injustice in access to health services: Turkish minister

Pandemic reveals injustice in access to health services: Turkish minister
Ankara condemns coup attempt in Guinea

Ankara condemns 'coup attempt' in Guinea
WORLD Son of Muammar Gaddafi released from prison in Libya

Son of Muammar Gaddafi released from prison in Libya

A son of Libya's ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi has been released from prison in the capital Tripoli, security sources said on Sept. 5.

ECONOMY Turkeys electricity trade volume up 83.7 pct in August

Turkey's electricity trade volume up 83.7 pct in August

The trade volume of Turkey's day-ahead spot electricity market increased by 83.7 percent in August compared to the same month of 2020, according to data provided by Turkey's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST).

SPORTS Dutch motocross rider Jeffrey Herlings wins MXGP of Turkey

Dutch motocross rider Jeffrey Herlings wins MXGP of Turkey

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Jeffrey Herlings won the MXGP of Turkey in the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship on Sept. 5. 