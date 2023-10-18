Erdoğan condemns Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

ANKARA

An Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital compound which health officials there said killed at least 200 people has provoked outrage and condemnation from around the world, with protests on the streets of Istanbul, Amman, Tunis, Beirut and Tehran.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned the incident as "the latest example of Israeli attacks devoid of the most basic human values", in a message on social media.

"I invite all humanity to take action to stop this unprecedented brutality in Gaza," Erdoğan said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Israeli diplomatic missions both in Istanbul and Ankara

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "horrified by the killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians in a strike on a hospital in Gaza".

Guterres "strongly condemned" the strike but without attributing responsibility.

US President Joe Biden said he was "outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion" and "the terrible loss of life that resulted"

Biden said he had spoken to Jordan's King Abdullah II and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "immediately upon hearing this news."

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi condemned in the strongest terms "the Israeli bombing" of the Ahli hospital, which led to "the deaths of hundreds of innocent victims" among the Palestinian citizens in Gaza.

He called the "deliberate bombing" a "clear violation of international law".

Regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia condemned the hospital strike as "a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms", denouncing Israel's "continuous attacks against civilians".

Israel bears "responsibility for this grave incident," a Jordanian foreign ministry statement said, "strongly condemning" the incident.

Amman subsequently announced the cancellation of a summit on brokering peace in the region due to involve US President Joe Biden, who postponed his trip to Amman in response.

Dozens of protesters attempted unsuccessfully to storm the Israeli embassy compound in Amman an AFP journalist said.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell deplored that "once again, innocent civilians pay the highest price."

"The responsibility for this crime must be clearly established & the perpetrators held accountable," he wrote on X.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi declared a day of "public mourning" on Wednesday and said the strike on the hospital would turn against Israel and its US ally.

"The flames of the US-Israeli bombs, dropped this evening on the Palestinian victims injured at the... hospital in Gaza, will soon consume the Zionists," Raisi said, according to the IRNA agency.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the British and French embassies in Tehran overnight. Several thousand gathered earlier in Palestine Square in central Tehran to voice their anger.