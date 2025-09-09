Erdoğan condemns Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas delegation

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday condemned Israel’s attack in Qatar’s capital Doha, describing it as a threat to the Gulf state’s security and a violation of international law.

“The strike has targeted the safety and stability of our brotherly country Qatar. I strongly condemn this attack,” Erdoğan said in a statement on social media, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of seeking to deepen conflict and instability.

He added that Türkiye “will continue to stand by the Palestinian people as well as its ally and strategic partner Qatar against Israel’s acts of banditry, which aim to drag the entire region into disaster.”

The Foreign Ministry also denounced the strike, which it said targeted Hamas negotiators during ceasefire talks in Doha. “This attack proves that Israel’s aim is not peace but prolonging the war,” it said, calling the strike “a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and a clear example of Israel adopting terrorism as state policy.”

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said the assault was “a blow to peaceful diplomacy,” while parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmuş called it “a clear violation of international law.”

Presidential communications director Burhanettin Duran urged the international community to “no longer remain silent on Israel’s aggressive policies and to stand with law and justice.”