Erdoğan condemns deadly attack on HDP office

  • June 20 2021 13:15:00

Erdoğan condemns deadly attack on HDP office

ANTALYA
Erdoğan condemns deadly attack on HDP office

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has condemned an attack on the office of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) in the western province of İzmir last week in which a woman was killed, labeling it a “provocation.”

Onur Gencer stormed the HDP office on June 17 and shot Deniz Poyraz dead. The assailant was arrested shortly after the attack.

“We are condemning this provocative assault in the strongest terms and will do so in such possible attacks in the future,” Erdoğan said in a speech in the southern province of Antalya on June 19.

“We believe the culprit will receive the highest punishment and all his connections will be unveiled,” the president added.

Erdoğan criticized those who remained silent when the Justice and Development Party (AKP) has been attacked and its members were killed.

“We are working to protect every single citizen of this country whoever they are. Turkey has the power, determination and capacity to fight against such provocative attacks, terror groups and crime organizations,” the president said.

In his statements to the police and the prosecutors, Gencer said he did not feel any regret about the attack.

Gencer claimed that he acted alone, and he did not have ties with any groups or organizations.

He previously said that his motivation for the attack was his hatred toward the PKK.

“I killed her [Deniz Poyraz] because she was at the HDP office at that time and I believed she was a terrorist,” Gencer said in his statement.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S and the EU. The government accuses the HDP of links with the PKK.

Izmir,

TURKEY Fugitive businessman Korkmaz arrested in Austria

Fugitive businessman Korkmaz arrested in Austria
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey world's largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

    Turkey world's largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

  2. Turkey has huge investment, earning potential in tourism: Erdoğan

    Turkey has huge investment, earning potential in tourism: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey eyes goals, win over Switzerland

    Turkey eyes goals, win over Switzerland

  4. Turkey lowers vaccine eligibility age, receives more doses of Sinovac's vaccine

    Turkey lowers vaccine eligibility age, receives more doses of Sinovac's vaccine

  5. Istanbul Music Festival comes to outdoor venues

    Istanbul Music Festival comes to outdoor venues
Recommended
Fugitive businessman Korkmaz arrested in Austria

Fugitive businessman Korkmaz arrested in Austria
Turkish airstrikes neutralize 4 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish airstrikes neutralize 4 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish drones to strengthen capabilities of the Polish Army: Rau

Turkish drones to strengthen capabilities of the Polish Army: Rau

Erdoğan congratulates Irans Raisi for election win

Erdoğan congratulates Iran's Raisi for election win

Top Turkish, EU officials discuss regional, global developments

Top Turkish, EU officials discuss regional, global developments
Turkey lowers vaccine eligibility age, receives more doses of Sinovacs vaccine

Turkey lowers vaccine eligibility age, receives more doses of Sinovac's vaccine
WORLD US marks slavery’s end on new Juneteenth national holiday

US marks slavery’s end on new 'Juneteenth' national holiday

With marches, music and speeches, Americans on June 19 celebrated "Juneteenth," the newly declared national holiday that marks the end of slavery and which comes a year after George Floyd’s murder sparked anti-racism protests.
ECONOMY Turkey worlds largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

Turkey world's largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

Turkey is the world's number one producer of hazelnuts, cherries, figs, apricots, quinces, and poppies, according to official Agriculture and Forestry Ministry data.
SPORTS Burak Elmas elected as Galatasarays new president

Burak Elmas elected as Galatasaray's new president

Burak Elmas was elected as Galatasaray's new president on June 19.