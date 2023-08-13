Erdoğan commends unity in wake of deadly earthquakes

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has lauded Türkiye's 85 million citizens for their unwavering response in the aftermath of the catastrophic earthquakes that struck the country's south in Feb. 6, claiming the lives of over 50,000 individuals.

"The state and the nation, hand in hand and heart to heart, made an effort to heal our wounds and erase the traces of the earthquake," Erdoğan remarked in a video message sent to an event commemorating the 752nd anniversary of the passing of Haji Bektash Veli, a mystic and philosopher from Khorasan who found prominence in Anatolia.

Veli, revered for his esoteric, rational, and humanistic interpretation of Islam, holds a special place among the Alevi community. His teachings exerted a substantial influence on the cultural fabric of Turkish nomads in Asia Minor during the era of the Sultanate of Rum.

Drawing parallels between Veli’s wisdom and the nation's response to the disaster, Erdoğan said, "We better understand the place of the connoisseurs of knowledge and wisdom, who are the heirs of the prophets, in every incident we experience. We once again saw the wisdom of Veli's call to 'come, souls, let's be one,' in the Feb. 6 earthquakes."

The president hailed the citizens' collective effort to mend wounds and rebuild lives.

"We have mobilized to make the second century of our republic the century of our nation. Our remnants in this struggle for our future are the messages of Veli that glorify humanity, mercy, compassion and brotherhood," Erdoğan stated. "We will continue to serve our nation and all humanity by holding tight to these messages, which advise us to look at 72 nations with an eye."

Marking the commencement of commemorative events in the Hacıbektaş district of the Central Anatolian province of Nevşehir on Aug. 15, a series of activities including exhibitions, panels, concerts, marches, interviews and film screenings will unite citizens in honoring the legacy of Veli.

