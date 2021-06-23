Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to promote municipality works

  • June 23 2021 15:37:00

Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to promote municipality works

ANKARA
Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to promote municipality works

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on June 23 called on his party’s mayors to present their works and efforts to the public and even hold their tender bids live for public visibility, urging them to practice fair and open zoning of municipality regulations.

“In particular, you need to put forward a fair and open work that will never leave room for doubt in zoning regulations. Likewise, make sure that the tender bids are transparent and even broadcast all the tenders live,” he said, addressing mayors of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

“Pay attention to the promotion of your work,” he added.

It has become very clear that it is not possible to win the hearts of citizens only through social media channels without effort, he said and added, “Social media municipality cannot and cannot replace service municipality.”

AKP mayors’ success “in winning the hearts of the nation will also affect the outcome of the presidential and parliamentary elections in 2023,” Erdoğan emphasized. The AKP has increased the power of local administrations with the reforms implemented in the last 19 years, he said.

“I am talking about an honest municipal vision that values citizens and seeks solutions to their problems,” the president noted.

He urged mayors to attend to the problem of citizens on the spot and take care of them, asking them to get in touch with the citizens personally.

“It is our most important duty to be modest and to expand our work with humility. Again, I remind you that we need to prepare for 2023 in this way,” the president stated.

Turkey, Mayor,

TURKEY Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to promote municipality works

Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to promote municipality works
MOST POPULAR

  1. Aegean islands face risk of mucilage amid tourism season

    Aegean islands face risk of mucilage amid tourism season

  2. High demand for phase three trials of domestic vaccine

    High demand for phase three trials of domestic vaccine

  3. Istanbul home to most affluent households

    Istanbul home to most affluent households

  4. Russian tourists return to Turkey after flights resume

    Russian tourists return to Turkey after flights resume

  5. Turkey ‘may return to Eurovision in 2022’ after years of absence

    Turkey ‘may return to Eurovision in 2022’ after years of absence
Recommended
İYİ Party leader opposes Turkish deployment for security of Kabul airport

İYİ Party leader opposes Turkish deployment for security of Kabul airport
CHP leader warns his mayors for provocative attacks

CHP leader warns his mayors for provocative attacks
HDP must be closed forever, says MHP leader

HDP must be closed forever, says MHP leader
Top court accepts HDP indictment

Top court accepts HDP indictment
İYİ Party calls on parliament to nominate co-founders of BioNTech for Nobel prize

İYİ Party calls on parliament to nominate co-founders of BioNTech for Nobel prize
Constitutional Court to conduct first review in case seeking HDP’s closure

Constitutional Court to conduct first review in case seeking HDP’s closure
WORLD 4 Khashoggi killers received paramilitary training in US: Report

4 Khashoggi killers received paramilitary training in US: Report

Four Saudi operatives who were part of a hit team that murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi received paramilitary training from a private US company approved by the State Department, according to a report on June 22. 

ECONOMY Turkey to launch its first floating LNG storage and gasification vessel

Turkey to launch its first floating LNG storage and gasification vessel

The inauguration ceremony of Turkey's first publicly-owned floating LNG storage and gasification vessel (FSRU) "Ertuğrul Gazi" will be held on June 25, presided over by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez announced on June 23.

SPORTS Turkey manager Güneş sorry for EURO failure, hints to go on job

Turkey manager Güneş 'sorry' for EURO failure, hints to go on job

Turkey's EURO 2020 journey ended without any point after losing against Switzerland 3-1 in their last Group A match on June 20 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.