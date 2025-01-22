Erdoğan calls for unity after deadly ski resort fire

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has urged the nation to come together in solidarity following a devastating fire at a ski resort in the northwestern city of Bolu.

“Today is not a day of politics, but of solidarity, of unity and togetherness. We expect all actors, including politics, media and local administrators, to show respect for the suffering of our citizens,” Erdoğan said on Jan. 21 in televised remarks after a cabinet meeting.

His remarks came after the blaze killed 76 people and injured dozens. It tore through the restaurant section of the 12-story Grand Kartal Hotel, its predominantly wooden construction accelerating the flames.

“Administrative and judicial investigations have been launched to determine both the cause of the fire and those responsible for the disaster,” Erdoğan stated.

He said six public prosecutors, two chief property inspectors, four Labor and Social Security Ministry inspectors and a five-member expert committee were conducting a detailed investigation into the tragedy.

The president pledged accountability, stating those responsible for the disaster "will be held accountable before the law."

"I offer my condolences to the grieving families, loved ones and our dear nation," he said. "May God protect our country and our nation from such painful events."

Erdoğan attended funeral services for some of the victims in Bolu on Jan. 22. He was scheduled to visit injured survivors receiving treatment in local hospitals.

Türkiye drafts its first climate law
