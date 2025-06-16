Erdoğan calls for dialogue to halt Iran-Israel fighting

Erdoğan calls for dialogue to halt Iran-Israel fighting

ANKARA
Erdoğan calls for dialogue to halt Iran-Israel fighting

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced that Türkiye is prepared to take on a mediating role in the escalating Iran-Israel conflict, saying Ankara has been conducting intensive diplomatic efforts to halt the fighting since the outbreak of hostilities last week.

“Since Friday, both personally and through our foreign minister, we have been carrying out intense diplomacy to stop the clashes,” Erdoğan said following a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on June 16. “We have clearly conveyed to all out counterparts that Türkiye is ready to do whatever is required of us, including facilitation.”

Reiterating Türkiye’s long-standing stance on regional diplomacy, Erdoğan emphasized that “from the very beginning, we have supported resolving Iran’s nuclear issue through dialogue and negotiations, and we maintain this stance today.”

The Turkish president sharply criticized Israel’s recen strike on Iran, warning that the assault — carried out under the pretext of targeting nuclear facilities — has “very comprehensive and insidious aims” that risk dragging the region into deeper chaos.

“Trying to settle issues that could be settled at the table through destruction, bloodshed and chaos, bombing everything in sight without distinguishing between civilian and military targets, can lead to outcomes no one can predict,” he said. 

He warned Israel, which he stated was “leveling Gaza and bullying the region” that it was putting the future of its society at risk with every cruelty, bloodshed and crime against humanity.

“Israel may one day realize the gravity of its mistakes, but we fear by then it will be too late,” Erdoğan stated.

Reflecting on broader regional tensions from the ongoing war in Ukraine to the fragile stability between Pakistan and India, Erdoğan said any development in the region must be approached with consideration for the complex realities on the ground.

“Every step taken in our region without accounting for the realities on ground leads to further disasters,” he warned. “And these disasters usually result in the downfall of tyrants.”

The President emphasized that the regional and global implications of the conflict were not isolated to Iran or Palestine.

Erdoğan also signaled a shift in Türkiye’s defense posture, citing the rapidly changing security environment. “Given the recent developments, we are now initiating production plans to elevate out short- and long-range missile stocks to a level of deterrence,” he said. “In short order, we will have a defense capacity that no one will dare challenge.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions
LATEST NEWS

  1. G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

    G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

  2. Netanyahu says assassination of Iran's leader would end conflict

    Netanyahu says assassination of Iran's leader would end conflict

  3. Erdoğan calls for dialogue to halt Iran-Israel fighting

    Erdoğan calls for dialogue to halt Iran-Israel fighting

  4. Israeli attack on Tehran hits Iran state TV during live broadcast

    Israeli attack on Tehran hits Iran state TV during live broadcast

  5. US warship reported heading toward Mideast as Iran, Israel fight

    US warship reported heading toward Mideast as Iran, Israel fight
Recommended
New members elected to Court of Appeals, Council of State

New members elected to Court of Appeals, Council of State
CHPs Dutlulu elected Manisa mayor following Zeyrek’s death

CHP's Dutlulu elected Manisa mayor following Zeyrek’s death
Gürlek case seeks over 7 years in prison for İmamoğlu

Gürlek case seeks over 7 years in prison for İmamoğlu
FETÖ fugitive nabbed over leak attempt from defense firms

FETÖ fugitive nabbed over leak attempt from defense firms
Erdoğan tells Putin Israel threatens regional security

Erdoğan tells Putin Israel threatens regional security
Türkiye ready to help de-escalate Israel-Iran conflict, Erdoğan tells Pezeshkian

Türkiye ready to help de-escalate Israel-Iran conflict, Erdoğan tells Pezeshkian
WORLD G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

The Group of Seven summit began in Canada on June 16 with world leaders scrambling to contain the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program, with U.S. President Donald Trump reiterating his call for the two nations to start negotiating.
ECONOMY Passage fees for ships through Turkish straits to be increased

Passage fees for ships through Turkish straits to be increased

Transit fees for international vessels passing through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits will be increased by 15 percent to $5.83 per ton, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdülkadir Uraloğlu has announced.
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿