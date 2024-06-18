Erdoğan calls for an end to political tension in Türkiye

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed the need for Türkiye’s political atmosphere to leave behind polemics and a tense climate, saying that politics should no longer perceived as a "war of attrition."

Addressing his party's Justice and Development Party's (AKP) provincial organizations via video conference on June 17, Erdoğan highlighted that politics, which should be a “competition in serving the country,” must not be perceived as a "war of attrition" between different parties.

"To this end, it is imperative that the opposition swiftly abandon the habit of engaging in politics with baseless accusations, slander and accusatory statements that do not align with political courtesy."

He remarked that the time has long since come for a constructive, positive and unifying tone to prevail in the opposition’s rhetoric, replacing the destructive and provocative language.

The president expressed optimism that the atmosphere fostered by Eid al-Adha would strengthen a peaceful climate, calling for politics to be conducted with this understanding.

“Türkiye must swiftly move past the tense atmosphere created by recent local elections and focus entirely on the future.”

He underscored that the AKP, with its membership numbers, represents the broadest political organization in Türkiye, reaffirming the unity of the People's Alliance formed with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

"The People's Alliance is the guarantee of unity, integrity and brotherhood of 85 million people. The stronger our alliance, the safer Türkiye will be."

Erdoğan's remarks came when journalists inquired about recent statements by ruling alliance partner MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli.

Erdoğan also addressed Israel's attacks in Gaza, noting that Muslims experienced a solemn Eid due to the events unfolding in the Palestinian territory that have resulted in the death of thousands of civilians.

"The pain of our 38,000 brothers and sisters cowardly martyred by the genocidal Israeli administration weighs heavily on the hearts of our nation and the Muslim community. We are not only being tested as Muslims but also as humans during these days of trial," he said.

"Protesting against the massacre in Gaza is not only our duty of brotherhood but also our duty as humanity."

Erdoğan emphasized the urgency for the world to intervene immediately and halt the ongoing Israeli attacks.

"As Türkiye, we are mobilizing all our resources to establish permanent peace in our region and hold the perpetrators of genocide accountable," Erdoğan said, reminding that Türkiye will soon join South Africa's genocide case against Israel in the International Court of Justice.

Erdoğan also pointed out that Türkiye has delivered the most aid supplies to Gaza among all countries and highlighted strong ongoing dialogues with the Palestinian Authority and Hamas.