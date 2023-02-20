Erdoğan, Bahçeli visit quake zone

Erdoğan, Bahçeli visit quake zone

HATAY
Erdoğan, Bahçeli visit quake zone

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli visited the earthquake-hit region in southern Hatay province and examined the quake region on Feb. 20.

The two leaders met the local and foreign search and rescue teams working in the city, along with the municipal cleaning workers and the miners working on the wrecks.

Erdoğan and Bahçeli thanked the mine workers and Deputy General Manager Fazlı Uncu working at the Turkish Hard Coal Institution (TTK) in Hatay for their efforts after the earthquake.

The two also held meetings with opinion leaders and headmen. Erdoğan and Bahçeli posed for souvenir photos with the search and rescue teams.

They were accompanied by Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca and Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirişci.

Bahçeli announced at the group meeting last week that he would visit earthquake zones. Bahçeli had said he waited for a reasonable time to visit the damaged provinces and all the citizens on a schedule.

visiting,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan, Bahçeli visit quake zone

Erdoğan, Bahçeli visit quake zone
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan, Bahçeli visit quake zone

    Erdoğan, Bahçeli visit quake zone

  2. Biden visits Ukraine ahead of war anniversary: 'Kiev stands'

    Biden visits Ukraine ahead of war anniversary: 'Kiev stands'

  3. Turkish army joined rescue efforts right after the quake: Akar

    Turkish army joined rescue efforts right after the quake: Akar

  4. Classes begin in 71 provinces

    Classes begin in 71 provinces

  5. Rescue efforts end in quake zone except for two provinces

    Rescue efforts end in quake zone except for two provinces
Recommended
Turkish army joined rescue efforts right after the quake: Akar

Turkish army joined rescue efforts right after the quake: Akar
Classes begin in 71 provinces

Classes begin in 71 provinces
Rescue efforts end in quake zone except for two provinces

Rescue efforts end in quake zone except for two provinces
Türkiye urges US to accelerate sale of F-16s

Türkiye urges US to accelerate sale of F-16s
Risky school buildings to be evacuated in Istanbul

Risky school buildings to be evacuated in Istanbul
Foreign rescue head describes damage as biggest ever

Foreign rescue head describes damage as biggest ever
WORLD Biden visits Ukraine ahead of war anniversary: Kiev stands

Biden visits Ukraine ahead of war anniversary: 'Kiev stands'

President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky, a striking gesture of solidarity that comes days before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country.

ECONOMY US Supreme Court takes on immunity for tech giants

US Supreme Court takes on immunity for tech giants

The U.S. Supreme Court this week examines a quarter-century old law that has protected tech companies from lawsuits and prosecution for content posted by their users, with a chance that the rules governing the internet will no longer stand.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.