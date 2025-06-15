Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) is welcomed by US President Donald Trump (L) prior to their meeting at White House in Washington, United States in November, 2019.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday that diplomacy is the only viable path to resolve the spiraling conflict between Iran and Israel, warning of a “catastrophe” if the situation is not brought under control, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

In a phone call, Erdoğan welcomed Trump’s recent remarks aimed at de-escalating the tensions, saying “a disaster that could set the entire region ablaze must be prevented urgently.”

He emphasized that the only path to solving the nuclear dispute between Iran and the West is through diplomacy. “Türkiye is ready to contribute in every possible way, including acting as a facilitator,” Erdoğan said, reiterating Ankara’s willingness to support renewed nuclear negotiations.

The president warned that Israel’s attacks on Iran had triggered a cycle of violence causing irreversible harm to civilians and economies on both sides. He stressed the need to immediately end military operations and prevent further destabilization.

Erdoğan also voiced concern over the broader consequences of the escalation, saying it risks overshadowing the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and further weakening the already fragile regional balance.

In a series of separate calls with regional leaders, Erdoğan repeated similar warnings. Speaking with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, he underlined the importance of keeping Iraq out of the growing conflict and staying vigilant against terrorist groups and extremist elements.

In a conversation with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Erdoğan said Israel's actions threaten regional peace and are undermining nuclear talks. He emphasized that Netanyahu’s government poses “a direct risk to global stability and security.”

During his call with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Erdoğan said the Middle East “cannot endure another war,” warning that Israeli strikes days before a planned round of nuclear negotiations risk derailing diplomatic momentum.

The Türkiye's Communications Directorate said Ankara will continue its diplomatic contacts to push for restraint and a return to talks. “This is a moment where calm, not escalation, must prevail,” Erdoğan told leaders.

