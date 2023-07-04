Erdoğan says Quran burning in Stockholm is hate crime

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has strongly denounced the recent act of burning the holy Quran in the Swedish capital Stockholm, stressing that such hate crimes cannot be justified as freedom of thought.

“Just as it is not freedom to set fire to a church, synagogue or temple of another faith, there can be no freedom to burn a copy of the holy Quran,” Erdoğan stated during a speech following the latest cabinet meeting late on June 3, with merely days left before the critical meeting between Turkish, NATO and Swedish officials over the Nordic nation’s bid to join the alliance.

The talks are largely aimed at convincing Türkiye to ratify Sweden’s accession to the alliance before NATO’s annual summit is held in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on July 11-12. Ankara is pushing for more concrete steps in the fight against terrorism.

Erdoğan called for the protection and reverence of all sacred texts, stating that freedom should not extend to actions inciting religious intolerance.

The president went on to highlight the significance of mosques and the Quran, asserting that any offense against these sacred symbols is an affront not only to the Muslim community but also to the principles of religious freedom and respect. Erdoğan firmly condemned those who perpetrate hate crimes, pointing out that their intentions to propagate Islamophobia and xenophobia are clear.

“While they conveniently remember freedom of thought when it comes to the holy things of Muslims, they disregard rights, laws and principles when it concerns their own security,” Erdoğan remarked. “This selective interpretation turns freedom of thought into a tool that legitimizes all forms of intolerance.”

Erdoğan asserted that Türkiye’s friendship cannot be earned by supporting terrorism or providing safe havens for terrorists, urging the international community to acknowledge the country’s stance, expectations and unwavering commitment to principles established in the past.

Meanwhile, expressing disapproval of recent protests in France that erupted following the death of a 17-year-old teen in a police incident, Erdoğan stated that he did not endorse the destruction of public property, street burnings or looting. The president emphasized that street protests are not a legitimate means to claim rights, while he also acknowledged the underlying issues that led to the social unrest, calling for authorities to learn from such events and address grievances effectively.

Erdoğan further highlighted Türkiye’s significant role in global security matters, citing examples such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in Sudan. “Our country plays a decisive role in the resolution of crises with its balanced, fair and reassuring attitude,” he said.

The president lamented the “obstruction and weariness of diplomatic efforts due to the influence of warmongering elements,” resulting in the loss of countless civilian and military lives. Erdoğan also reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to maintaining a balanced stance in international affairs and striving for sustainable solutions.