Erdoğan asks Musk to build Tesla factory in Türkiye

Erdoğan asks Musk to build Tesla factory in Türkiye

NEW YORK
Erdoğan asks Musk to build Tesla factory in Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called on tech tycoon Elon Musk to establish his next Tesla factory in Türkiye during a meeting in New York.

Turkish television showed Musk entering New York's Turkish House, a new skyscraper across from the United Nations building, with his three-year-old son, whom he held on his lap during the talks.

Musk, for his part, told Erdogan that his country was "among the most important candidates" for the new factory.

Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, who attended the meeting, said Musk described Türkiye as “among the most important candidates for Tesla investment.”

During the meeting, Erdoğan also discussed potential cooperation between Musk’s space exploration firm SpaceX and Türkiye's space program.

Meanwhile, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba plans to invest around $2 billion in Türkiye in the near future, according to a statement from Turkish e-commerce platform Trendyol, where Alibaba holds more than a 76 percent stake.

The intention was forwarded by the company's CEO Michael Evans during a meeting with Erdoğan in Istanbul on Sept. 15, following to a statement from the company. Evans was accompanied by Trendyol head Çağlayan Çetin during the talks.

The intention was forwarded by the company's CEO Michael Evans during a meeting with Erdoğan in Istanbul on Sept. 15, following to a statement from the company.

Evans was accompanied by Çağlayan Çetin, head of Turkish e-commerce platform Trendyol, where Alibaba holds more than a 76 percent stake.

 

US,

TÜRKIYE Turkish FM holds talks with German, Irish counterparts

Turkish FM holds talks with German, Irish counterparts
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish FM holds talks with German, Irish counterparts

    Turkish FM holds talks with German, Irish counterparts

  2. Erdoğan asks Musk to build Tesla factory in Türkiye

    Erdoğan asks Musk to build Tesla factory in Türkiye

  3. Turkish-American ties improve day by day, Erdoğan says

    Turkish-American ties improve day by day, Erdoğan says

  4. Central Bank announces more steps to boost lira deposits

    Central Bank announces more steps to boost lira deposits

  5. N Korean leader ends Russia trip with 'heartfelt thanks' to Putin

    N Korean leader ends Russia trip with 'heartfelt thanks' to Putin
Recommended
Turkish FM holds talks with German, Irish counterparts

Turkish FM holds talks with German, Irish counterparts
Turkish-American ties improve day by day, Erdoğan says

Turkish-American ties improve day by day, Erdoğan says
Hagia Sophia embarks on 50-year restoration journey

Hagia Sophia embarks on 50-year restoration journey
Record number of passengers cross Thrace border gates

Record number of passengers cross Thrace border gates
Mass grave of children unearthed in ancient city

Mass grave of children unearthed in ancient city
Psychiatrist arrested for manipulating children over fake abuse report

Psychiatrist arrested for manipulating children over fake abuse report
WORLD N Korean leader ends Russia trip with heartfelt thanks to Putin

N Korean leader ends Russia trip with 'heartfelt thanks' to Putin

North Korea's Kim Jong Un expressed his "heartfelt thanks" to President Vladimir Putin, state media said Monday, as he headed home after nearly a week in Russia on a defence-focused trip.

ECONOMY Central Bank announces more steps to boost lira deposits

Central Bank announces more steps to boost lira deposits

Türkiye’s Central Bank has announced new measures to bolster the Turkish Liras deposits in the financial system.

SPORTS Ten Hag denies crisis after latest loss in troubled season

Ten Hag denies crisis after latest loss in troubled season

Never before in the Premier League era had Manchester United lost three of its first five games at the start of a season.