Erdoğan urges global efforts for peace as he visits China

TIANJIN, China

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called for joint global efforts to promote peace and justice, citing the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, as he began a two-day visit to China on Aug. 31 for a regional summit.

"Steps towards regional peace must be taken on multiple fronts. Economic ties, infrastructure projects, energy collaborations and cultural exchange are all institutional elements that contribute to building trust," Erdoğan wrote in an article published Aug. 31 in China’s state-run newspaper People’s Daily.

The article, titled “A Shared Path to Peace and Justice,” outlined Türkiye’s foreign policy principles as the establishment of trust, maintaining open channels of communication and a resolute commitment to resolving crises.

"With this understanding, we contribute significantly to both regional and global stability, striving tirelessly for peace, stability and dialogue to prevail," he said.

Erdoğan cited Türkiye’s role in mediating between Kiev and Moscow — including brokering a grain deal and hosting peace talks — while also pointing to Ankara’s ongoing aid to Gaza.

"Unfortunately, the current international system falls short in addressing these crises and in safeguarding the rights of the innocent," he wrote.

"The events unfolding in Gaza, including the brutality and genocide committed by Israel, stand as some of the most striking examples of this reality."

He said the establishment of a Palestinian state was essential for lasting peace in the region.

"Each step we take, starting with our region, opens up new horizons for the globe. As we go through 'strange times,' we will continue to shoulder responsibility with the determination to build trust, keep channels of dialogue open and resolve crises," Erdoğan said.

He wrote that consolidating the international community around a collective conscience and common interests would pave the way for a fairer and more prosperous world.

The president also underlined Türkiye’s commitment to deepening its "deep-rooted and close cooperation" with China based on "mutual respect and a win-win approach."

Erdoğan traveled to China to attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the northern port city of Tianjin.

He met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Aug. 31, joining Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders from about 20 countries for a showcase summit highlighting China’s role in regional relations.

The Turkish president is scheduled to meet Putin and address the summit on Sept. 1, days before a military parade in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The SCO’s full members include China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus, with 16 more countries, including Türkiye, affiliated as observers or "dialogue partners."

Xi also held bilateral meetings with leaders from the Maldives, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus, and met with Modi in the Indian premier's first visit to China since 2018.