Critical threshold passed in terror-free Türkiye bid: Erdoğan

Critical threshold passed in terror-free Türkiye bid: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Critical threshold passed in terror-free Türkiye bid: Erdoğan

Türkiye has passed another critical threshold in its endeavor to fully resolve the terrorism problem following PKK’s decision to disband itself and put an end to its decades-old armed conflict, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said.

“We are walking toward the goal of a terror-free Türkiye with firm steps by breaking prejudices, overcoming obstacles, and foiling the traps of sedition and discord,” Erdoğan said following the cabinet meeting on late May 12 in his first evaluation on PKK’s declaration of dissolution.

“In the process of a terror-free Türkiye that we as the People’s Alliance have launched with a great sincerity to reinforce our internal front, we have passed another critical threshold today,” he said, referring to the alliance between the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), dubbed the People’s Alliance.

The terror-free Türkiye concept and process were launched by MHP Chair Devlet Bahçeli in October 2024 and continued through talks with the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party).

The jailed leader of the PKK, Abdullah Öcalan, called on the PKK to disband and end the armed conflict through a statement on Feb. 27. The PKK accepted the call and made the historic announcement after the congress’ meeting on May 12.

“We find this decision important for the consolidation of our country’s security, our region’s peace, and our nation’s eternal brotherhood. We view this announcement as a decision that encompasses all the extensions of the organization, particularly those in Northern Iraq, Syria and Europe,” Erdoğan stated.

He also underlined that a new era would begin after the complete elimination of terror and violence especially for the empowerment of politics and enhancement of the democratic capacity of Türkiye.

“Our intelligence organization and other units will follow the process in the most sensitive way to avoid a road accident and make sure that promises are kept,” Erdoğan said, stressing that more information will be given for the continuation of the process in the coming days. 

“I want to emphasize once again: We are all first-class citizens of the Republic of Türkiye although our roots, cultures and faiths are different. We are all together Türkiye. We are stronger when we are together,” he underlined and called everyone to be cautious and responsible to make this process successful.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan, Italys Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments

Erdoğan, Italy's Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments
LATEST NEWS

  1. Candy shower celebrating spring

    Candy shower celebrating spring

  2. Erdoğan, Italy's Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments

    Erdoğan, Italy's Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments

  3. US, Saudi Arabia sign strategic economic partnership document

    US, Saudi Arabia sign strategic economic partnership document

  4. Trump says Syria sanctions lifted after talks with Erdoğan, Saudi crown prince

    Trump says Syria sanctions lifted after talks with Erdoğan, Saudi crown prince

  5. Trump voices hope for 'good results' from Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul

    Trump voices hope for 'good results' from Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul
Recommended
Erdoğan, Italys Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments

Erdoğan, Italy's Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments
Erdoğan reiterates support for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

Erdoğan reiterates support for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire
Turkish defense minister pays visit to Azerbaijan

Turkish defense minister pays visit to Azerbaijan
Türkiye’s fertility rate hits new low amid gov’t incentives

Türkiye’s fertility rate hits new low amid gov’t incentives
İmamoğlu officially notified of diploma annulment

İmamoğlu officially notified of diploma annulment
Turkish military helicopter makes emergency sea landing

Turkish military helicopter makes emergency sea landing
Terror-free Türkiye bid should be run by parliament: CHP

Terror-free Türkiye bid should be run by parliament: CHP
WORLD Trump says Syria sanctions lifted after talks with Erdoğan, Saudi crown prince

Trump says Syria sanctions lifted after talks with Erdoğan, Saudi crown prince

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the lifting of sanctions on Syria, a move he said was made in coordination with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

ECONOMY US, Saudi Arabia sign strategic economic partnership document

US, Saudi Arabia sign strategic economic partnership document

U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed on Tuesday a strategic economic partnership document between the two countries.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿