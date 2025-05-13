Critical threshold passed in terror-free Türkiye bid: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Türkiye has passed another critical threshold in its endeavor to fully resolve the terrorism problem following PKK’s decision to disband itself and put an end to its decades-old armed conflict, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said.

“We are walking toward the goal of a terror-free Türkiye with firm steps by breaking prejudices, overcoming obstacles, and foiling the traps of sedition and discord,” Erdoğan said following the cabinet meeting on late May 12 in his first evaluation on PKK’s declaration of dissolution.

“In the process of a terror-free Türkiye that we as the People’s Alliance have launched with a great sincerity to reinforce our internal front, we have passed another critical threshold today,” he said, referring to the alliance between the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), dubbed the People’s Alliance.

The terror-free Türkiye concept and process were launched by MHP Chair Devlet Bahçeli in October 2024 and continued through talks with the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party).

The jailed leader of the PKK, Abdullah Öcalan, called on the PKK to disband and end the armed conflict through a statement on Feb. 27. The PKK accepted the call and made the historic announcement after the congress’ meeting on May 12.

“We find this decision important for the consolidation of our country’s security, our region’s peace, and our nation’s eternal brotherhood. We view this announcement as a decision that encompasses all the extensions of the organization, particularly those in Northern Iraq, Syria and Europe,” Erdoğan stated.

He also underlined that a new era would begin after the complete elimination of terror and violence especially for the empowerment of politics and enhancement of the democratic capacity of Türkiye.

“Our intelligence organization and other units will follow the process in the most sensitive way to avoid a road accident and make sure that promises are kept,” Erdoğan said, stressing that more information will be given for the continuation of the process in the coming days.

“I want to emphasize once again: We are all first-class citizens of the Republic of Türkiye although our roots, cultures and faiths are different. We are all together Türkiye. We are stronger when we are together,” he underlined and called everyone to be cautious and responsible to make this process successful.