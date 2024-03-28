Erdoğan accuses 'global alliance' of targeting Türkiye

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has accused a "global alliance" of complicity in oppression in various parts of the world, alleging they also had Türkiye in their sights.

"Whatever step we took in Syria, Libya and Karabakh, we found a global alliance against us," Erdoğan said during a rally speech in northwestern province of Bursa on March 28 ahead of this weekend's elections.

Erdoğan criticized this group for being "blind and deaf" to humanitarian crises, specifically mentioning the situation in Gaza, and warned that Türkiye may not receive assistance if faced with a similar plight.

Erdoğan, without specifying details, claimed that this alleged alliance had attempted to influence segments of Turkish society and interfere in elections.

"We united with our nation and disrupted these games. We foiled some traps and stopped some on the street," he declared.

"We will work as hard to keep our homeland as we did to make this land our homeland."

Looking ahead to the upcoming elections, Erdoğan warned of challenges awaiting the country, accusing the opposition of "undermining Türkiye's long-term interests."

He blamed them for the lack of projects and execution, alleging connections with the PKK, FETÖ and imperialists.

"All kinds of intrigues are afoot... There is nothing left in the name of the rights and principles they claim to defend," Erdoğan said.

Transitioning to economic concerns, he addressed the high cost of living, announcing discussions for a potential adjustment to pensions in July.

The president emphasized the need for determination in implementing economic policies to ensure price stability and projected a decline in inflation in the second half of the year.

"We will bring our employees and retirees a little closer to the welfare level they deserve," he pledged.

Concluding his speech, Erdoğan highlighted public investments in Bursa totaling 327 billion Turkish liras during his tenure.

The incumbent mayor in Bursa, Alinur Aktaş from Erdoğan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), seeks to retain his position after narrowly winning in the previous election. His main challenger in 2019, Mustafa Bozbey of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), is also vying for the mayoral seat again.

The İYİ (Good) Party, in a departure from its strategy of supporting the CHP, has nominated its own candidate, Yüksel Selçuk Türkoğlu. Additionally, Sedat Yalçın, AKP's former Bursa head, is running under the New Welfare Party (YRP) banner.