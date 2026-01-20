Equities sink, gold and silver hit records as Greenland fears mount

Equities sink, gold and silver hit records as Greenland fears mount

NEW YORK
Equities sink, gold and silver hit records as Greenland fears mount

A jeweller shows gold and silver bars at his shop in downtown Kuwait City on Jan. 12, 2026.

Asian markets extended losses Tuesday, while precious metals hit fresh peaks on fears of a U.S.-EU trade war fuelled by Donald Trump's tariff threat over opposition to his grab for Greenland.

After a bright start to the year fuelled by fresh hopes for the artificial intelligence sector, investors have taken fright since the U.S. president ramped up his demands for the Danish autonomous territory, citing national security.

With Copenhagen and other European capitals pushing back, Trump on Saturday said he would impose 10 percent levies on eight countries — including Denmark, France, Germany and Britain — from February 1, lifting them to 25 percent on June 1.

The move has raised questions about the outlook for last year's U.S.-EU trade deal, while French President Emmanuel Macron has called for the deployment of a powerful, unused instrument aimed at deterring economic coercion.

In response, U.S. Treasury chief Scott Bessent said Monday that any retaliatory EU tariffs would be "unwise".

Trump ramped up his rhetoric against France on Tuesday, warning he would impose 200 percent tariffs on French wine and champagne over its intentions to decline his invitation to join his "Board of Peace" set up to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza.

The prospect of another trade standoff between two of the world's biggest economic powers has fuelled a rush to safety and dealt a blow to risk assets.

Asia equities extended Monday's losses.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Mumbai, Manila and Wellington were all down, while Shanghai was flat. Taipei, Bangkok and Jakarta edged up.

London, Paris and Frankfurt were also sharply lower for a second successive day.

Gold hit a fresh record of $4,722.76 and silver also peaked, touching $94.73.

Meanwhile, Treasury yields rose amid a move out of U.S. assets fuelled by the uncertainty sparked by Trump's latest volley.

Japanese government bonds yields also rose — with that on the 40-year note hitting the highest since it was launched in 2007 — after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called snap elections Monday and pledged to cut a tax on food for a two-year period.

The announcement fuelled fresh worries the government will borrow more cash at a time when questions are already being asked about the country's finances.

Her cabinet approved a record 122.3-trillion-yen ($768 billion) budget for the fiscal year from April 2026, and she has vowed to get parliamentary approval as soon as possible to address rising prices and shore up the world's fourth-largest economy.

Eyes are now on Davos, Switzerland, where the U.S. president is expected to give a speech to the World Economic Forum.

"Davos now becomes the theatre that matters. Not for soundbites, but for whether the adults step back into the room," wrote Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

"If this turns sour, volatility will not stay bottled. What would normally be a Ukraine-focused week risks being hijacked by a far more destabilising question, namely, whether the transatlantic alliance is being stress-tested in public.

Greenland ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state
LATEST NEWS

  1. US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

    US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

  2. Trump confirms Putin invited to join 'Board of Peace'

    Trump confirms Putin invited to join 'Board of Peace'

  3. Türkiye condemns YPG-linked attack on flag at Syria border as provocation

    Türkiye condemns YPG-linked attack on flag at Syria border as provocation

  4. Athens, Tel Aviv vow defense cooperation

    Athens, Tel Aviv vow defense cooperation

  5. CHP leader calls for full implementation of Syria deal

    CHP leader calls for full implementation of Syria deal
Recommended
Türkiye-based company to build solar power plant in Turkish Cyprus

Türkiye-based company to build solar power plant in Turkish Cyprus
Türkiye’s external assets at $399 billion, liabilities at $713 billion

Türkiye’s external assets at $399 billion, liabilities at $713 billion
Home sales rise 14 percent in 2025 to some 1.7 million units

Home sales rise 14 percent in 2025 to some 1.7 million units
EU leaders take stage in Davos as Trump rocks global order

EU leaders take stage in Davos as Trump rocks global order
China vows to boost flagging demand in 2030 economic plan

China vows to boost flagging demand in 2030 economic plan
Record number of 42.7 million tourists flock to Japan last year

Record number of 42.7 million tourists flock to Japan last year
WORLD US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

The United States’ ambassador to Ankara and special envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, called on the PKK-linked YPG to integrate into Syria’s new central government, saying Washington no longer views the group as its primary partner.

ECONOMY Equities sink, gold and silver hit records as Greenland fears mount

Equities sink, gold and silver hit records as Greenland fears mount

Asian markets extended losses Tuesday, while precious metals hit fresh peaks on fears of a US-EU trade war fuelled by Donald Trump's tariff threat over opposition to his grab for Greenland.
SPORTS Galatasaray seeks to advance in Champions League

Galatasaray seeks to advance in Champions League

Galatasaray will host Atletico Madrid on Jan. 21 in Istanbul in a pivotal UEFA Champions League clash that could determine which side secures a direct path to the knockout stages.
﻿