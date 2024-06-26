Ephesus the most visited site during holiday

The ancient city of Ephesus in the Selçuk district of İzmir hosted some 130,000 people last week, becoming the most visited museum in Türkiye during the Eid holiday.

According to the data provided by the Ephesus Archaeology Museum, the ancient city hosted 129,987 people during the nine-day holiday. The city of the Hellenistic and Roman periods, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage List, has been an important port city and cultural center throughout history.

After the initiation of the night museum project, Ephesus also welcomes its visitors during the night hours thanks to its lighting system. The historical city, which is visited by an average of 1 million people every year, hosted 2,196,104 people in 2023.

The place with the second most visitors during the holiday was the Hierapolis Ruins in Denizli’s Pamukkale district with 111,027 people, while the third was Göreme Ruins in Nevşehir’s Cappadocia with 36,661 people.

Landslides, lightning and floods kill 14 in Nepal
