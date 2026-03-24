EPDK updates EV charging rules to improve access and efficiency

EPDK updates EV charging rules to improve access and efficiency

ISTANBUL
EPDK updates EV charging rules to improve access and efficiency

The Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) has introduced new regulations reshaping the rules for electric vehicle charging services, aiming to ease congestion at stations and improve user experience as the number of EVs on the country’s roads approaches 400,000.

One of the most significant changes addresses the long-debated issue of the prolonged occupation of fast-charging stations. Under the new rules, charging can be terminated once a vehicle’s battery reaches 85 percent capacity, provided users are notified in advance. The measure is designed to prevent unnecessary station occupancy, particularly during peak hours.

Pricing has also been streamlined. From now on, charging services will be billed solely based on the energy consumed. Additional fees for connection, activation or equipment use will no longer be permitted.

Payment options have been expanded for highway users. On motorways managed by the General Directorate of Highways, fast-charging stations of 50 kW or above must provide at least one unit with direct payment capability via credit or debit card, without any extra charges.

Operators will now be allowed to apply location- and time-based discounts, encouraging lower-cost charging during off-peak hours and balancing demand during busy periods. This is expected to make station usage more efficient while promoting more planned charging habits among drivers.

The regulation also opens the door to “roaming” agreements between charging network operators, enabling users to access services across different companies’ stations. In addition, all public charging stations nationwide will be integrated into a single platform, displaying real-time information on location, pricing, power capacity and availability.

 

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