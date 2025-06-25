Environmental noise action plans completed for 22 provinces

ANKARA
The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry has finalized Environmental Noise Action Plans for 22 of the country's 81 provinces, including major cities such as the capital Ankara, Istanbul and the western city of İzmir, as part of its broader efforts to combat environmental noise pollution.

The ministry emphasized that noise pollution has become an increasingly critical issue in terms of urban quality of life.

To safeguard public tranquility, the ministry is working on comprehensive strategies that include acoustic planning and the preservation of quiet zones within densely populated urban areas.

The ministry has accelerated efforts to produce detailed noise maps for metropolitan areas with populations exceeding 100,000 people per square kilometer.

Using data derived from noise maps, the ministry has developed action plans that are integrated into cities’ overall urban planning processes, incorporating land use, transportation and clean air strategies.

The plans not only identify the primary sources of noise but also guide local governments in making zoning decisions that preserve quiet areas.

While drafting the action plans, factors such as effectiveness, social acceptability, economic feasibility and cost-benefit analyses are taken into account, particularly when proposing noise reduction measures for designated high-noise hotspots.

The ministry also provides both technical and financial support to municipalities that request infrastructure-based noise mitigation solutions, including the installation of noise barriers.

 

