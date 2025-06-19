Enhanced measures at border gates to ease summer rush

ANKARA

The Trade Ministry has announced a series of measures at Türkiye’s land border gates to manage the expected surge in passenger traffic during the summer months.

In a written statement, the ministry said that particularly from June to August, Türkiye’s border crossings with Greece and Bulgaria will experience significant congestion due to the high volume of expatriates arriving with foreign-licensed vehicles for summer holidays.

To ensure smooth entry and exit procedures, the Tradde Ministry, in coordination with the Interior Ministry, has increased personnel numbers at critical border points.

It was highlighted that the measures, first implemented in the 2024 summer period, successfully prevented disruptions and are being reinforced for the 2025 season in anticipation of similar traffic levels.

According to the statement, customs officers from other regions have been deployed to strengthen staffing at these busy crossings.

Additionally, more police officers have been assigned to passport control zones to ensure that passenger processing operates at full capacity. At Kapıkule, one of the busiest checkpoints, the number of passenger processing booths has been doubled from 12 to 24, all supported by additional police staff to maintain seamless customs and passport operations.

From June 15 to Sept. 15, live camera feeds showing real-time congestion levels at all border gates will be accessible through the Trakya Customs and Foreign Trade Regional Directorate’s website, enabling travelers to plan their routes more efficiently.

To further ease procedures at Kapıkule, mobile service units from the Post and Telegraph Agency (PTT) and Ziraat Bank have been deployed on site. Additional cash desks by the Treasury and Finance Ministry have been opened, while security has been reinforced by police and gendarmerie units.