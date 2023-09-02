England junior and senior doctors to strike together

England junior and senior doctors to strike together

LONDON
England junior and senior doctors to strike together

Junior and senior doctors in England will go on strike together for the first time, a medical association has said, in an escalation to a long-running dispute with the government over pay.

Strikes over pay have hit many sectors of the British economy over the past year with medical workers among those joining picket lines amid the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

Junior doctors - physicians who are not senior specialists but who may still have years of experience - have staged several days of strike action in recent months and will walk out again in September.

They will go on strike on Septç 20-22, with one day coinciding with a strike by consultants, typically specialists in specific fields of medicine, the British Medical Association (BMA) said.

Junior doctors and consultants will then strike at the same time on Oct. 2-4.

The ongoing strike action has piled more pressure on the state-run National Health Service (NHS), which is grappling with record patient waiting times blamed in part on a large pandemic backlog.

The U.K. government has offered junior doctors a pay rise of six percent and an additional consolidated increase of 1,250 pounds with consultants also offered six percent, warning there will be no further negotiations.

But the BMA says the take-home pay of doctors has been eroded over the last 15 years as salaries have failed to keep pace with inflation.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said that nearly 900,000 appointments have been cancelled due to strike action and "I fear the BMA's hardline stance and threat of indefinite action means this number will only keep rising".

nurses, UK,

WORLD Russian airport attacked from own territory, Ukraine says

Russian airport attacked from own territory, Ukraine says
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russian airport attacked from own territory, Ukraine says

    Russian airport attacked from own territory, Ukraine says

  2. We make all our investments in Turkish youth: Erdoğan

    We make all our investments in Turkish youth: Erdoğan

  3. 'Sultans of the Net' reach Eurovolley semifinals

    'Sultans of the Net' reach Eurovolley semifinals

  4. Looted from Türkiye, US authorities seize Marcus Aurelius statue

    Looted from Türkiye, US authorities seize Marcus Aurelius statue

  5. Taylor Swift announces film of massive 'Eras' tour

    Taylor Swift announces film of massive 'Eras' tour
Recommended
Appetite for hotel investments still strong: Association

Appetite for hotel investments still strong: Association
Manufacturing PMI declines in August

Manufacturing PMI declines in August
Global wind turbine sales rise

Global wind turbine sales rise
Taliban sign mining contracts worth $6.5 billion

Taliban sign mining contracts worth $6.5 billion
Dairy giant Fonterra eyes massive cost cuts

Dairy giant Fonterra eyes massive cost cuts
Şimşek dismisses claims about intervention in FX rates

Şimşek dismisses claims about intervention in FX rates
WORLD Russian airport attacked from own territory, Ukraine says

Russian airport attacked from own territory, Ukraine says

Ukraine's military intelligence said Friday that a recent drone attack on an airport in northwestern Russia that damaged several transport planes was carried out from within Russian territory.
ECONOMY Dairy giant Fonterra eyes massive cost cuts

Dairy giant Fonterra eyes massive cost cuts

New Zealand farming giant Fonterra said on Sept. 1 that it plans to slash around $598 million in costs over the next seven years following a fall in global dairy prices.
SPORTS Sultans of the Net reach Eurovolley semifinals

'Sultans of the Net' reach Eurovolley semifinals

The Turkish national volleyball team reached the semifinals on Sept. 1 after a 3-2 victory over Italy as part of the 2023 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship (EuroVolley).