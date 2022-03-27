England beats Bangladesh to make World Cup semifinals

  • March 27 2022 15:24:00

England beats Bangladesh to make World Cup semifinals

WELLINGTON
England beats Bangladesh to make World Cup semifinals

England cruised into the Women’s World Cup semifinals with a crushing 100-run victory over Bangladesh in its final group stage match in Wellington yesterday.

It sealed a dramatic resurgence for the defending champion, which had been on the brink of elimination after losing its first three matches in the 50-over competition. It then won all of its remaining four games to secure a place in the top four.

The comprehensive win saw them overtake the West Indies to join top qualifiers Australia and South Africa in the knockout stage.

England lost wickets at regular intervals in the first half of its innings and was 96 for four before Sophia Dunkley, who scored 67, led a middle-order charge to get the score up to a defendable 234 for six.

Bangladesh found it difficult to score against a tight England attack, averaging just 2.79 runs per over until it was all out for 134 with 12 balls remaining.

Player-of-the-match Dunkley faced just 72 deliveries, scoring eight fours, and featured in a 72-run partnership with Amy Jones (31) for the fifth wicket and then put on 43 with Katherine Brunt (24 not out) for the sixth wicket. Salma Khatun, who took the prized England wickets of Heather Knight for six and Nat Sciver for 40, finished with two for 46.

Bangladesh never threatened to get near the English total despite a safe start by Shamima Sultana and Sharmin Akhter who put on 42 for the opening wicket. It was tied down by a penetrating England bowling attack led by Sophie Ecclestone who took three wickets in her 10 overs for a miserly 15 runs, while Brunt, although wicketless, conceded only seven runs from her five overs.

SPORTS Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers
MOST POPULAR

  1. Rent, property prices skyrocket in Antalya amid Ukraine war

    Rent, property prices skyrocket in Antalya amid Ukraine war

  2. Turkey disposes stray naval mine in Bosphorus

    Turkey disposes stray naval mine in Bosphorus

  3. Zelenskyy: Russia sowing a deep hatred among Ukrainians

    Zelenskyy: Russia sowing a deep hatred among Ukrainians

  4. Turkish, Ukrainian leaders discuss latest developments in Ukraine war

    Turkish, Ukrainian leaders discuss latest developments in Ukraine war

  5. Russian oligarchs can come to Turkey if legal, minister says

    Russian oligarchs can come to Turkey if legal, minister says
Recommended
Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers
Christian Eriksen scores on Denmark return

Christian Eriksen scores on Denmark return
Young Iranian fencer pursuing Olympic dreams in Turkey

Young Iranian fencer pursuing Olympic dreams in Turkey
Countdown for international marathon starts

Countdown for international marathon starts
Young Ukrainian athlete to play tennis in Adana

Young Ukrainian athlete to play tennis in Adana
Turkey aims for World Cup berth via playoffs

Turkey aims for World Cup berth via playoffs
WORLD Iran diplomat suggests flexibility to restore nuclear deal

Iran diplomat suggests flexibility to restore nuclear deal

Iran’s top diplomat said Saturday that the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard accepted the idea of continuing to be sanctioned by the U.S. if it meant the restoration of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

ECONOMY White House proposes new minimum tax on billionaires

White House proposes new minimum tax on billionaires

US President Joe Biden intends to propose a minimum tax of 20 percent on households worth more than $100 million and cut projected budget deficits by more than $1 trillion over the next decade.
SPORTS Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Rookie Alperen Şengün scores a new NBA career-high while coming from the bench to lead the Houston Rockets to a 115-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in an away match