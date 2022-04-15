Endangered white tiger cub seized in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Istanbul gendarmerie units have carried out an operation on a farm in the Silivri district upon notifications that a foreign national was feeding predators and found a 4-month-old white tiger and an 8-month-old Rhesus monkey.

Security units determined that the animals which were kept in cages were illegally brought into Turkey from India.

The white tiger, an endangered species known as the “White Bengal Tiger,” lives between 10 and 20 years and can weigh up to 300 kilograms.

The animals were handed over to officials from the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, and legal action was initiated against the farm owner, identified by the initials M.B.T., within the scope of the “anti-smuggling law.”