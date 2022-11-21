Endangered Turkish salamander spotted in Tunceli

TUNCELİ

The endangered, yellow-spotted salamander known as the “Turkish salamander” has been spotted in the eastern province of Tunceli.

Erdem Gül visiting the Pertek district for a vacation found the Turkish Salamander, which is under threat of extinction, in the village center.

Gül left the Turkish Salamander in a safe place so that it would not be crushed, then took its photograph.

“Though I have seen this species of salamander in the news before, this is the first time I have actually seen it. I had read that these animals are endangered,” Gül pointed out.

“That is why I left it in a safe place, as this animal should be protected from possible dangers,” he explained.

“Our region is quite rich as Tunceli hosts various kinds of endangered species. We need to protect this richness of the region,” Gül added.

Hunting of endangered wild mountain goats is still banned in Tunceli, where many creatures and plant species live amid its fascinating nature.

In 2020, a tender opened by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry that would have allowed the hunting of endangered wild mountain goats in the eastern province of Tunceli was canceled, as it drew massive anger from animal rights activists