Endangered Turkish salamander spotted in Tunceli

Endangered Turkish salamander spotted in Tunceli

TUNCELİ
Endangered Turkish salamander spotted in Tunceli

The endangered, yellow-spotted salamander known as the “Turkish salamander” has been spotted in the eastern province of Tunceli.

Erdem Gül visiting the Pertek district for a vacation found the Turkish Salamander, which is under threat of extinction, in the village center.

Gül left the Turkish Salamander in a safe place so that it would not be crushed, then took its photograph.

“Though I have seen this species of salamander in the news before, this is the first time I have actually seen it. I had read that these animals are endangered,” Gül pointed out.

“That is why I left it in a safe place, as this animal should be protected from possible dangers,” he explained.

“Our region is quite rich as Tunceli hosts various kinds of endangered species. We need to protect this richness of the region,” Gül added.

Hunting of endangered wild mountain goats is still banned in Tunceli, where many creatures and plant species live amid its fascinating nature.

In 2020, a tender opened by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry that would have allowed the hunting of endangered wild mountain goats in the eastern province of Tunceli was canceled, as it drew massive anger from animal rights activists

salamender,

TÜRKIYE MHP leader lends full support to cross-border air operation against terror

MHP leader lends full support to cross-border air operation against terror
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish jets strike terror targets in northern Iraq, Syria

    Turkish jets strike terror targets in northern Iraq, Syria

  2. Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years for Theranos scam

    Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years for Theranos scam

  3. Binotto ‘relaxed’ about his future as Ferrari chief

    Binotto ‘relaxed’ about his future as Ferrari chief

  4. UK faces fresh wave of strikes over pay

    UK faces fresh wave of strikes over pay

  5. Climate activists cover Andy Warhol work with flour in Milan

    Climate activists cover Andy Warhol work with flour in Milan
Recommended
MHP leader lends full support to cross-border air operation against terror

MHP leader lends full support to cross-border air operation against terror
Veteran journalist dies at age of 83

Veteran journalist dies at age of 83
Erdoğan meets Sisi at World Cup ceremony

Erdoğan meets Sisi at World Cup ceremony
Man never gives up his dream of supporting children

Man never gives up his dream of supporting children
Man starts living in nature after struggling with COVID

Man starts living in nature after struggling with COVID
Historical Cibali Police Station to be turned into museum

Historical Cibali Police Station to be turned into museum
WORLD US seeks expansion of military presence in Philippines

US seeks expansion of military presence in Philippines

The United States is seeking an expansion of its military presence in the Philippines under a 2014 defense pact, U.S. and Philippine officials said, one of the initiatives that will be discussed during Vice President Kamala Harris's visit that focuses on the defense of its treaty ally in the face of China's sweeping territorial claims.

ECONOMY Borsa Istanbul launching two new indices

Borsa Istanbul launching two new indices

Borsa Istanbul has announced that it will start calculating two new indices, BIST Sustainability 25 and BIST Participation Dividend Indices, from today onward.

SPORTS Binotto ‘relaxed’ about his future as Ferrari chief

Binotto ‘relaxed’ about his future as Ferrari chief

Ferrari team chief Mattia Binotto has said that he felt relaxed about his future despite reports in Italian news media that he is set to be replaced.