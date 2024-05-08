10-degree gap exposes Istanbul’s ‘heat island effect’

10-degree gap exposes Istanbul’s ‘heat island effect’

ISTANBUL
10-degree gap exposes Istanbul’s ‘heat island effect’

A sharp 10 degrees Celsius difference in temperature observed between urbanized zones and natural havens has revealed the effects of heat islands in metropolitan hubs like Istanbul.

As asphalt roads and glass-covered buildings are becoming more prevalent, inherently, the transformation is not merely aesthetic but bears significant environmental consequences.

Meterologist Ahmet Köse emphasized the alarming nature of the disparity in the temperature between areas surrounded with towering high-rise structures like Maslak and those with lush green spaces like Belgrade Forest.

Attributing this to the proliferation of glass-clad buildings, Köse likens the conditions in Istanbul to that of Şanlıurfa, a city in the east known for its sweltering heat.

He explained that the reflective properties of these structures exacerbate the urban heat island effect, resulting in higher temperatures in cityscapes compared to their green counterparts.

Moreover, the abundance of skyscrapers compounds the thermal imbalance which acts as what Köse calls “wind traps” that impede natural airflow and exacerbate air pollution.

“We erected skyscrapers in the areas of Istanbul’s prevailing wind. Since we did not leave any space between them, the wind comes from one side and cannot leave from the other.”

“Since [the wind] can't get out, those who dwell behind those skyscrapers are left windless at a distance of about 50 times the distance from the skyscraper.”

The prevailing wind patterns in Istanbul, which encompasses 70 percent of the city, are disrupted by the clustering of high-rises, leaving many urban dwellers devoid of adequate ventilation and susceptible to health risks.

“Those who stay on the other side of the skyscraper have to be exposed to diseases that cause very serious nerve damage, especially ear disorders due to turbulence,” he added.

Furthermore, the uncontrolled expansion of urban spaces, characterized by concretization, lays groundwork for catastrophic floods, forest fires and escalated air pollution, Köse said.

He underscored the imperative for sustainable urban planning, advocating for the consideration of meteorological parameters in zoning initiatives. He urged architects to ask questions during the design process regarding water sufficiency and air quality in the given regions.

This entails a paradigm shift towards sustainable urbanism, wherein architectural designs prioritize thermal efficiency and environmental resilience, aligning with local climatic conditions to foster more habitable cities for future generations.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

    Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

  2. Turkish top diplomat due in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks

    Turkish top diplomat due in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks

  3. Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market

    Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market

  4. German industrial output falls but less than feared

    German industrial output falls but less than feared

  5. Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal

    Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal
Recommended
Turkish top diplomat due in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks

Turkish top diplomat due in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks
Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal

Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal
İYİ Party rejects AKP’s proposal for new constitution

İYİ Party rejects AKP’s proposal for new constitution
Parliamentary commission visits landslide-hit Erzincan mine

Parliamentary commission visits landslide-hit Erzincan mine
Türkiye tops list of countries hosting most refugees: UN report

Türkiye tops list of countries hosting most refugees: UN report
Brief consultation time alotted at hospitals sparks debate

Brief consultation time alotted at hospitals sparks debate
Turkish photojournalist earns finalist nod for Pulitzer

Turkish photojournalist earns finalist nod for Pulitzer

WORLD Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel bombarded the overcrowded Gaza city of Rafah, where it has launched a ground incursion, as talks resumed yesterday in Cairo aimed at agreeing the terms of a truce in the seven-month war.

ECONOMY Global giants seek tech allies in Chinas cutthroat EV market

Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market

Struggling foreign automakers in China are looking for help from local tech giants to try to stay competitive in the world's biggest electric car market.

SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿