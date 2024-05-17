Presidential decree appoints new deputy FMs

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced the appointment of three new deputy foreign ministers, as revealed in an official decision published in the country's Official Gazette.

According to the publication dated May 17, Ayşe Berris Ekinci, Nuh Yılmaz and Burhanettin Duran have been selected to serve in these roles.

Graduating with a degree in economics from Aix-Marseille University in 1987, Ekinci obtained a master's degree in finance from Boston College in 1992. She commenced her diplomatic career at the ministry in 1994, following a tenure at the Banks Association of Türkiye.

She has served in various capacities, including as consul-general in Marseille and ambassador to Havana, Cuba.

Yılmaz studied sociology at the Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ) in Ankara before pursuing a master's degree in graphic design at Bilkent University. His doctorate, which he completed at Yıldırım Beyazıt University, focused on cultural studies.

His professional career includes journalism in Washington and leadership roles at the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA), an Ankara-based policy think-tank.

Duran, a graduate of Boğaziçi University's political science and international relations department, pursued advanced studies at Bilkent University. He is currently serving as a lecturer at İbn Haldun University and the general coordinator of SETA.