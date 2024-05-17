Presidential decree appoints new deputy FMs

Presidential decree appoints new deputy FMs

ANKARA
Presidential decree appoints new deputy FMs

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced the appointment of three new deputy foreign ministers, as revealed in an official decision published in the country's Official Gazette.

According to the publication dated May 17, Ayşe Berris Ekinci, Nuh Yılmaz and Burhanettin Duran have been selected to serve in these roles.

Graduating with a degree in economics from Aix-Marseille University in 1987, Ekinci obtained a master's degree in finance from Boston College in 1992. She commenced her diplomatic career at the ministry in 1994, following a tenure at the Banks Association of Türkiye.

She has served in various capacities, including as consul-general in Marseille and ambassador to Havana, Cuba.

Yılmaz studied sociology at the Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ) in Ankara before pursuing a master's degree in graphic design at Bilkent University. His doctorate, which he completed at Yıldırım Beyazıt University, focused on cultural studies.

His professional career includes journalism in Washington and leadership roles at the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA), an Ankara-based policy think-tank.

Duran, a graduate of Boğaziçi University's political science and international relations department, pursued advanced studies at Bilkent University. He is currently serving as a lecturer at İbn Haldun University and the general coordinator of SETA.

assignments,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider

Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider
LATEST NEWS

  1. Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider

    Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider

  2. Boeing shareholders back outgoing CEO pay deal despite safety woes

    Boeing shareholders back outgoing CEO pay deal despite safety woes

  3. Protest after Peru classifies transsexuality as mental disorder

    Protest after Peru classifies transsexuality as mental disorder

  4. Military spending pushes Russian economic growth up

    Military spending pushes Russian economic growth up

  5. Slovakia reels from PM's shooting as suspect goes to court

    Slovakia reels from PM's shooting as suspect goes to court
Recommended
Intel academy aims for creating intelligence community in Türkiye

Intel academy aims for creating intelligence community in Türkiye
Imprisoned retired soldiers involved in post-modern coup pardoned

Imprisoned retired soldiers involved in 'post-modern coup' pardoned
Visa refusal spike stalls Turkish tour companies, says sector rep

Visa refusal spike stalls Turkish tour companies, says sector rep
New book chronicles Saturday Mothers decades-long story

New book chronicles Saturday Mothers' decades-long story
Historic railway listed among Europes top rail routes

Historic railway listed among Europe's top rail routes
Agriculture vital for Türkiyes survival, says Erdoğan

Agriculture vital for Türkiye's survival, says Erdoğan
Pope Francis plans to visit Türkiye next year

Pope Francis plans to visit Türkiye next year
WORLD Protest after Peru classifies transsexuality as mental disorder

Protest after Peru classifies transsexuality as mental disorder

LGBTQ groups protested Friday outside Peru's health ministry after the government issued a decree listing transsexualism as a mental disorder.
ECONOMY Boeing shareholders back outgoing CEO pay deal despite safety woes

Boeing shareholders back outgoing CEO pay deal despite safety woes

Boeing shareholders voted Friday to back outgoing CEO Dave Calhoun's pay deal and reelection to the board, in an endorsement of company leadership as it faces heavy scrutiny over safety problems.
SPORTS Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider

Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider

Leader Galatasaray will be looking to clinch the Turkish Süper Lig title in front of its own fans when it hosts closest challenger Fenerbahçe in a highly-anticipated “Intercontinental Derby” on May 19.
﻿