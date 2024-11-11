Empowering the Turkic World: Highlights from the 11th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States

Kubanychbek Omuraliev*

On Nov. 6, Bishkek served as the epicenter of unity and collaboration for the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) as it hosted the 11th Summit, under the theme “Empowering the Turkic World: Economic Integration, Sustainable Development, Digital Future, and Security for All.”

The event, hosted by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, gathered leaders of the OTS, members of the Council of Elders and heads of affiliated Turkic cooperation organizations to advance this shared vision for a cohesive and empowered Turkic region.

In preparation for the summit, the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers convened to finalize and adopt essential documents, setting the stage for strategic discussions and resolutions. These preparations revealed OTS’s commitment to maintaining a well-coordinated agenda.

Major resolutions and strategic agreements

Reflecting the Summit’s theme, our Heads of State pledged to strengthen cooperation on economic, environmental, digital, and security-related fronts. Among the notable decisions were:

A strategic framework aiming to outline our shared objectives and strategies for promoting an environmentally friendly future and to form a green agenda of the Turkic World.

Formalizing a framework that embodies the shared values and aspirations of the Turkic States including priority of fraternal ties, constancy of the spirit of solidarity, Common Turkic space and other key principles.

Adoption of the OTS flag symbolizes a new era in regional cooperation, while the establishment of Permanent Representatives aims to provide stronger diplomatic support and engagement across multilateral initiatives of the Organization.

In recognition of his dedication to strengthening Turkic unity, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was awarded the "Supreme Order of the Turkic World."

Bishkek Declaration

The Bishkek Declaration calls for enhanced digital and physical connectivity through projects like the Middle Corridor and the Transcaspian Customs Transit Portal, aimed at streamlining trade routes and boosting regional interconnectivity. The Digital Silk Way project, recognized as a key component for strengthening digital resilience, is expected to drive economic competitiveness and integration.

The declaration also enhances cooperation between member states in labor, healthcare, social protection, agriculture and environmental sectors, while targeting inclusive employment, digital healthcare systems, and sustainable practices in water management and renewable energy.

United stance on global issues

On the international stage, the OTS presented a unified position on global issues, including humanitarian aid in Gaza and Lebanon, and endorsed the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state. The declaration encourages closer collaboration with global organizations such as the United Nations and the European Union and looks forward to an informal OTS summit in Hungary in 2025.

The introduction of the Turkic Red Network, a collaboration of Red Crescent and Red Cross societies across the region, marks a milestone in cross-border humanitarian efforts. Initiatives for food security, water management as well as the establishment of a Turkic Agricultural Insurance System and cooperative tourism projects signal the organization’s commitment to sustainable growth.

Honoring Kazakhstan's chairmanship

The summit celebrated Kazakhstan’s successful chairmanship under the motto “TURKTIME!” which contributed to strengthening regional solidarity and expanding cooperative frameworks within the OTS. Over 80 prestigious events have been held, fostering stronger collaboration among our countries in several areas.

With Kyrgyzstan assuming the chairmanship, under the Summit’s theme, “Empowering the Turkic World,” new horizons have opened for further progress. H.E. Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic has outlined a comprehensive vision that prioritizes economic integration, sustainability, digital innovation, and security. This strategic framework reaffirms our collective commitment to a prosperous, interconnected, and secure Turkic World.

Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship will guide the OTS’s work until the next summit, scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan in 2025.

In a post-summit press conference, I joined Kyrgyz Foreign Minister H.E. Zheenbek Kulubaev to outline key priorities under Kyrgyzstan’s leadership, which include making Bishkek a digital hub, advancing cooperation in trade, security, and environmental protection, and transforming Jalal-Abad into a tourism center for the region. The discussions on recent regional and global developments were highlighted, reinforcing the goal of the Organization in uniting the Turkic States as a powerful force on the global stage.

Toward a unified, resilient Turkic future

Looking forward, Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship marks a significant step toward deepening partnerships across digital transformation, security, environmental stewardship, and sustainable development. The 11th Summit reaffirmed the Turkic World’s commitment to a shared destiny, bringing diverse strengths and common heritage together for the benefit of all Member States.

Looking ahead, I am confident that the OTS will continue to foster unity, drive economic growth, and build resilience, guiding the Turkic World toward a future that is peaceful, innovative, and collectively successful.

*Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev is the secretary-general of the Organization of Turkic States.