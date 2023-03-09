Empire State Building displays Turkish flag colors for quake survivors

NEW YORK

The Empire State Building, one of the landmarks of New York, the U.S., has been lit up with colors of the Turkish flag as a tribute to those who lost their lives in the deadly Feb. 6 earthquakes that ripped through Türkiye’s south.

The move to illuminate the building with red and white colors came in partnership with the Turkish Consulate General in New York and Turkish Airlines’ New York office.

“Tonight, the Empire State Building is shining in red and white in support of Türkiye, in the face of devastating earthquakes that took place on February 6th! We thank Turkish Airlines for the initiative,” the consulate tweeted.

The Empire State Realty Trust, which owns the iconic building, also shared information on an aid campaign launched by the consulate, calling on people to help the quake survivors.