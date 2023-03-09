Empire State Building displays Turkish flag colors for quake survivors

Empire State Building displays Turkish flag colors for quake survivors

NEW YORK
Empire State Building displays Turkish flag colors for quake survivors

The Empire State Building, one of the landmarks of New York, the U.S., has been lit up with colors of the Turkish flag as a tribute to those who lost their lives in the deadly Feb. 6 earthquakes that ripped through Türkiye’s south.

The move to illuminate the building with red and white colors came in partnership with the Turkish Consulate General in New York and Turkish Airlines’ New York office.

“Tonight, the Empire State Building is shining in red and white in support of Türkiye, in the face of devastating earthquakes that took place on February 6th! We thank Turkish Airlines for the initiative,” the consulate tweeted.

The Empire State Realty Trust, which owns the iconic building, also shared information on an aid campaign launched by the consulate, calling on people to help the quake survivors.

TÜRKIYE Top court postpones HDP’s verbal defense to April 11

Top court postpones HDP’s verbal defense to April 11
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top court postpones HDP’s verbal defense to April 11

    Top court postpones HDP’s verbal defense to April 11

  2. Police confront women defying ban to march to Taksim on Women’s Day

    Police confront women defying ban to march to Taksim on Women’s Day

  3. Türkiye condemns PKK activity in EU Parliament

    Türkiye condemns PKK activity in EU Parliament

  4. Iran dismisses nuclear programme criticism: ambassador

    Iran dismisses nuclear programme criticism: ambassador

  5. Georgian police disperse crowd protesting foreign agent law

    Georgian police disperse crowd protesting foreign agent law
Recommended
Police confront women defying ban to march to Taksim on Women’s Day

Police confront women defying ban to march to Taksim on Women’s Day
Türkiye condemns PKK activity in EU Parliament

Türkiye condemns PKK activity in EU Parliament
Belgium organizes fundraising radio broadcast for quake zone

Belgium organizes fundraising radio broadcast for quake zone
S Korea to give over $10 mln in aid for housing projects in Türkiye

S Korea to give over $10 mln in aid for housing projects in Türkiye
‘People can donate containers to quake zone’

‘People can donate containers to quake zone’
Dog who gave birth under rubble saved 29 days after quake

Dog who gave birth under rubble saved 29 days after quake
WORLD Iran dismisses nuclear programme criticism: ambassador

Iran dismisses nuclear programme criticism: ambassador

A top Iranian diplomat insisted Wednesday that the Islamic republic was willing to cooperate over its atomic programme, even as western powers slammed a "dangerous nuclear escalation".

ECONOMY US probes safety record of Norfolk Southern

US probes safety record of Norfolk Southern

The U.S. transportation regulator announced a special investigation on March 7 into the safety record of Norfolk Southern Railway, a month after one of its trains derailed and released toxic chemicals in an Ohio town.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.