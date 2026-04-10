Emperor penguins listed as endangered species: IUCN

GLAND

The emperor penguin has been declared an endangered species as climate change pushes the icon of Antarctica a step closer to extinction, the global authority on threatened wildlife announced yesterday.

Its change of status from "near threatened" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) underscores the existential threat for ice-dependent species as global warming profoundly reshapes the frozen continent.

Emperor penguins rely on sea ice to live, hunt and breed. The early break-up and loss of these platforms of frozen ocean water has caused a plummet in their numbers.

The IUCN, a global network of scientists, governments and conservation groups, said changes in sea ice caused by climate change were expected to halve the emperor penguin population by the 2080s.

They "concluded that human-induced climate change poses the most significant threat to emperor penguins," Philip Trathan, part of the IUCN expert group who worked on the Red List assessment, said in a statement.

The Red List of Threatened Species is maintained by the IUCN and is the world's most comprehensive information source on the extinction status of plants, animals and fungi.

There are six classifications from "least concern" to "extinct." Those ranked as "endangered" are two steps below "extinction in the wild," which denotes a species surviving only in captivity and not in nature.