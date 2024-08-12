Emergency landing in Çanakkale injures two

ÇANAKKALE
A two-person training plane made an emergency landing in a field in the northwestern city of Çanakkale on Aug. 12, following an engine failure.

The aircraft, operated by a private company and departing from an airport in neighboring Balıkesir, landed safely in Çanakkale's Camikebir neighborhood.

Both the pilot and the instructor sustained slight injuries. Çanakkale Governor Ömer Toraman confirmed that only two people were aboard and reported no major damage to the plane.

“Our relevant teams are investigating the incident at the scene,” he said.

Emergency services, including police, gendarmerie, fire department and medical teams, were dispatched to the area.

The incident follows a recent tragedy in June, when a Turkish army training plane crashed in the central city of Kayseri, killing two pilots.

The SF-260D aircraft, which had taken off from a main base command in the province, went down under unclear circumstances.

Uğur Yıldız and Gökhan Özen died when the plane crashed into an agricultural area.

The chief public prosecutor's office in Kayseri has launched an investigation into the crash.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya extended their condolences on social media.

Earlier this year, a C-160 type aircraft from the same base made an emergency landing due to a technical malfunction. That incident resulted in minor damage to the plane but no casualties.

