Eli Lilly hopeful of Alzheimer's drug approval after promising results

Eli Lilly hopeful of Alzheimer's drug approval after promising results

WASHINGTON
Eli Lilly hopeful of Alzheimers drug approval after promising results

A second Alzheimer's drug proven to slow cognitive decline was a step closer to U.S. approval on July 17 after clinical trial results published in a top journal confirmed its efficacy.

Many experts have hailed the developments as major breakthroughs after years of little progress in the field, although others have urged caution, casting the benefits as modest while noting the high costs and risks of life-threatening side effects.

In an analysis of nearly 1,200 people with the early stages of Alzheimer's disease, the drug called donanemab slowed the progression of symptoms by 35 percent over a period of 18 months compared to placebo, according to a paper in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

This was measured by the people's results on cognitive tests and ability to carry out daily tasks.

The drug, taken as an intravenous injection every four weeks, is made by drugmaker Eli Lilly, which said it expects regulatory action in the United States by the end of the year.

The new paper comes days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration took a step that made Leqembi, produced by Biogen and Eisai, available on the government-run insurance program for the elderly called Medicare.

Both work by targeting amyloid beta, a protein that impairs cognition when it accumulates in the brain.

"These first-generation drugs are by no means perfect, but represent an important breakthrough," Giles Hardingham, interim director of the U.K. Dementia Research Institute, said in a statement.

At the same time, however, he said it was important to realize that Alzheimer's is a complex disease, and amyloid beta was just one element in its genesis.

But in an editorial in JAMA that accompanied the new results, Eric Widera of the University of California, San Francisco and colleagues said it was too early to declare the new medicines would be beneficial over the long run.

Donanemab and Leqembi, also known as lecanemab, do not cure Alzheimer's - rather they lead to "slightly less worsening" in patients, they said.

"The modest benefits would likely not be questioned by patients, clinicians, or payers if amyloid antibodies were low risk, inexpensive, and simple to administer. However, they are none of these," the authors wrote.

ARTS & LIFE Female artists at Istanbul Modern

Female artists at Istanbul Modern
LATEST NEWS

  1. Female artists at Istanbul Modern

    Female artists at Istanbul Modern

  2. Eli Lilly hopeful of Alzheimer's drug approval after promising results

    Eli Lilly hopeful of Alzheimer's drug approval after promising results

  3. Princess Diana’s iconic sweater at auction

    Princess Diana’s iconic sweater at auction

  4. Average home prices at 2.54 million liras

    Average home prices at 2.54 million liras

  5. Turkish Cargo named among top 3 global air freighters

    Turkish Cargo named among top 3 global air freighters
Recommended
Female artists at Istanbul Modern

Female artists at Istanbul Modern
Taylor Swift sets womens record for most number one albums

Taylor Swift sets women's record for most number one albums
Hollywood plunges into all-out war

Hollywood plunges into all-out war
Princess Diana’s iconic sweater at auction

Princess Diana’s iconic sweater at auction
Karsu to perform at Çeşme Open Air Theater

Karsu to perform at Çeşme Open Air Theater
Jane Birkin: Frances favorite anglaise

Jane Birkin: France's favorite 'anglaise'
WORLD Israelis stage day of resistance against judicial overhaul

Israelis stage 'day of resistance' against judicial overhaul

Israeli protesters on Tuesday took to Tel Aviv's streets in the run-up to a parliament vote on a key component of the government's judicial reform agenda they say would "dismantle democracy".

ECONOMY Average home prices at 2.54 million liras

Average home prices at 2.54 million liras

The average home-sale price in Türkiye climbed to 2.54 million Turkish Liras ($96,359) in June, according to data by Endeksa, which collects data on the real estate market.
SPORTS Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Türkiye enjoyed the biggest success of its women’s national team to date late on July 16, when the “Sultans of the Net” became the third different side to win the Volleyball Nations League (VNL).