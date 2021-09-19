Elephant tusk dating back 17 mln years found in Turkey

DENİZLİ-Anadolu Agency

An elephant tusk dating back 17 million years has been found in southwestern Turkey, scientists announced on Sept. 18.

The prehistoric tusk was discovered in Buldan in the Denizli province, along with fossils from an estimated 38 different species, said the excavation team.

A group of paleoanthropologists, geologists, and students carried out the surface survey under the coordination of the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The tusk is the oldest mammal fossil ever found in Denizli, Ahmet İhsan Aytek, a paleoanthropologist at Burdur Mehmet Akif Ersoy University, told Anadolu Agency.

"We’ve identified an important horned animal species, especially at a newly discovered site in Sazak. We will document this with further research,” he added.