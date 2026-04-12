Electrification at the core of energy vision, says minister

KAYSERİ

“Türkiye is working on a long-term new energy architecture, and at the center of this vision, electrification will take the lead,” said Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

Speaking at events in the province of Kayseri on April 11, Bayraktar emphasized that as the world enters the era of artificial intelligence, electricity will play an even more critical role. He noted that Türkiye aims to produce more electricity and use it more efficiently through digitalization.

Bayraktar recalled President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s target of reaching 120,000 megawatts of installed capacity in wind and solar power. To achieve this, Türkiye will need to add around 8,000 megawatts of new capacity each year until 2035, according to the minister. However, Bayraktar stressed that the country’s potential is even greater, with the ability to bring 10,000 to 15,000 megawatts online annually. He highlighted renewable energy as one of the most important pillars of Türkiye’s energy strategy.

The minister pointed out that Türkiye has significant renewable energy resources, particularly in solar power. By 2026, solar energy is expected to surpass all other sources in terms of installed capacity, making it the country’s leading energy source, even if not yet the largest in electricity generation, he said.

He also underlined Türkiye’s progress in energy independence, noting that since 2016 the country has been exploring for natural gas and oil with its own ships and engineers. Today, Türkiye possesses the world’s fourth-largest deep-sea drilling fleet. Bayraktar concluded that the ultimate goal is to make Türkiye fully independent in energy.

He noted that Türkiye is now exploring for oil in the deep seas of Somalia. Pointing to Türkiye’s significant projects both abroad and at home, Bayraktar stated, “We will absolutely increase our oil and natural gas production.”