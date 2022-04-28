Electricity restored in Kılıçdaroğlu’s flat after a week of darkness

  • April 28 2022 13:24:00

Electricity restored in Kılıçdaroğlu’s flat after a week of darkness

ANKARA
Electricity restored in Kılıçdaroğlu’s flat after a week of darkness

Electricity has been restored in the flat of main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu after he paid his unpaid bills, ending his one-week protest against the government over price hikes.

A statement from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) informed that Kılıçdaroğlu paid his electricity bills on April 28 and that electricity was restored in his flat in downtown Ankara.

The private energy company cut the electricity in Kılıçdaroğlu’s house as he did not pay his bills since February. He had said he started this protest in order to be the voice of those who cannot afford to pay high utility bills.

“We will, with my wife, live in the dark [in our house] for one week,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in a video message he posted on his Twitter account late on April 21. Kılıçdaroğlu and his wife had recorded the video under the light of candles at their house.

Turkey, Politics,

ECONOMY Central Bank lifts 2022 inflation forecast to 42.8 pct

Central Bank lifts 2022 inflation forecast to 42.8 pct
MOST POPULAR

  1. Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln

    Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln

  2. Turkey lifts indoor mask mandate

    Turkey lifts indoor mask mandate

  3. Erdoğan, Putin discuss prisoner exchange between Russia, US in Turkey

    Erdoğan, Putin discuss prisoner exchange between Russia, US in Turkey

  4. Erdoğan defends Turkish justice over Kavala verdict

    Erdoğan defends Turkish justice over Kavala verdict

  5. Record number of WWI grenades found at construction site in Turkey

    Record number of WWI grenades found at construction site in Turkey
Recommended
DEVA Party’s move won’t affect 6-way alliance: Opposition

DEVA Party’s move won’t affect 6-way alliance: Opposition
DEVA Party says it will run in 2023 elections individually

DEVA Party says it will run in 2023 elections individually
İYİ Party leader criticizes ruling for Osman Kavala

İYİ Party leader criticizes ruling for Osman Kavala
CHP lashes out at gov’t over Kavala verdict

CHP lashes out at gov’t over Kavala verdict
MHP leader slams HDP MP over Armenian bill proposal

MHP leader slams HDP MP over Armenian bill proposal
New coalition government in Turkish Cyprus approved

New coalition government in Turkish Cyprus approved
WORLD Israel backs US return to UNESCO: Blinken

Israel backs US return to UNESCO: Blinken

Israel, which withdrew from the UN cultural agency UNESCO with the United States over alleged bias in 2019, has no objections to a US return, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

ECONOMY Central Bank lifts 2022 inflation forecast to 42.8 pct

Central Bank lifts 2022 inflation forecast to 42.8 pct

Turkey’s Central Bank has lifted its annual consumer price inflation forecast for 2022 from 23.2 percent three months ago to 42.8 percent.

SPORTS Population of Trabzon triples as football fans flock to city

Population of Trabzon triples as football fans flock to city

All eyes will be on the Black Sea province of Trabzon this weekend as the city’s 800,000 population has already been tripled with the local football team’s fans flocking to the region from various parts of the country and Europe to celebrate the upcoming Turkish Süper Lig trophy after 38 years, locals have said.