Electricians playing volleyball on top of poles for balance training

ERZURUM

Within the scope of a balance training, workers and electrical technicians of an electricity distribution company in the eastern province of Erzurum are playing volleyball on top of 12-meter-high poles.



“Playing volleyball on top of the poles is difficult but enjoyable,” a worker told Demirören News Agency on Sept. 7.



In addition to balance training, a total of 800 electrical technicians and workers in seven provinces and 58 districts in Turkey’s east are also taught horse riding to reach settlements that may be closed due to snow in the approaching winter months by Aras Electricity Distribution Inc. General Directorate.



Lifting the poles for weightlifting exercise, the workers also ran a few kilometers dressed in full gear as part of the trainings.