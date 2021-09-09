Electricians playing volleyball on top of poles for balance training

  • September 09 2021 07:00:00

Electricians playing volleyball on top of poles for balance training

ERZURUM
Electricians playing volleyball on top of poles for balance training

Within the scope of a balance training, workers and electrical technicians of an electricity distribution company in the eastern province of Erzurum are playing volleyball on top of 12-meter-high poles.

“Playing volleyball on top of the poles is difficult but enjoyable,” a worker told Demirören News Agency on Sept. 7.

In addition to balance training, a total of 800 electrical technicians and workers in seven provinces and 58 districts in Turkey’s east are also taught horse riding to reach settlements that may be closed due to snow in the approaching winter months by Aras Electricity Distribution Inc. General Directorate.

Lifting the poles for weightlifting exercise, the workers also ran a few kilometers dressed in full gear as part of the trainings.

electrician,

WORLD Ten dead in fire at Covid hospital in North Macedonia

Ten dead in fire at Covid hospital in North Macedonia
MOST POPULAR

  1. Liberation of Anatolian town marked with ‘scary’ marches

    Liberation of Anatolian town marked with ‘scary’ marches

  2. Central Bank chief signals shift away from headline inflation

    Central Bank chief signals shift away from headline inflation

  3. Turkey poised to become LNG bunkering hub with new tri-party agreement

    Turkey poised to become LNG bunkering hub with new tri-party agreement

  4. Turkey coach Şenol Güneş under fire after humiliating defeat

    Turkey coach Şenol Güneş under fire after humiliating defeat

  5. Two trains collide head-on in Istanbul, injuring 7

    Two trains collide head-on in Istanbul, injuring 7
Recommended
Turkey denies claims on providing citizenship to 3,000 Afghans

Turkey denies claims on providing citizenship to 3,000 Afghans
Booster shot increases protection against COVID-19: Health minister

Booster shot increases protection against COVID-19: Health minister
President Erdoğan holds phone call with Italy’s premier

President Erdoğan holds phone call with Italy’s premier
Turkey slams Greek Cyprus suppression of Atatürk in history textbook

Turkey slams 'Greek Cyprus' suppression of Atatürk' in history textbook
UNHCR grateful for Turkeys strong partnership: Official

UNHCR grateful for Turkey's strong partnership: Official

Turkey concerned over regime attacks on besieged Daraa

Turkey 'concerned' over regime attacks on besieged Daraa
WORLD Ten dead in fire at Covid hospital in North Macedonia

Ten dead in fire at Covid hospital in North Macedonia

Ten people died in a fire on Sept. 8 evening at a hospital treating coronavirus patients in North Macedonia, authorities said.
ECONOMY Turkish companies featured in worlds biggest satellite conference

Turkish companies featured in world's biggest satellite conference

Major Turkish companies showcased their products on Sept. 8 at the world's biggest satellite conference.
SPORTS Turkey coach Şenol Güneş under fire after humiliating defeat

Turkey coach Şenol Güneş under fire after humiliating defeat

Turkish national football team coach Şenol Güneş is facing fierce criticism and mounting calls for his resignation after his side was thrashed 6-1 by the Netherlands in a World Cup qualification game on Sept. 7.