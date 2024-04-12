Elections to be renewed in four constituencies: Election board

ANKARA

Türkiye’s election watchdog has announced that the local elections will be renewed in four constituencies upon the objections of the political parties.

Supreme Election Board (YSK) head Ahmet Yener informed reporters on April 11 that electors in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri's Pınarbaşı district, the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa's Hilvan district and two small constituencies in the northwestern province of Edirne and Central Anatolian province of Sivas will go to vote to elect their local rulers in renewed elections on June 2.

Türkiye elected its local governors on March 31 polls but the political parties still have time to file their objections about the election results until April 14, Yener said.

So far, the YSK has resolved dozens of objections and accepted two appeals from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Democratic Equality Party (DEM) and one each appeal from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Yener stated.

The YSK will continue its meetings and inform the public about its decisions, the head of the election watchdog added.

On a question, Yener confirmed that the Association of the World Election Bodies (A-WEB) has decided to give an award to Türkiye over its election practices.

“As a result of the evaluation of the presentations we sent regarding the elections held in 2023 and the previous election process, A-WEB unanimously decided to give the award to our country,” Yener told reporters.

This is not an award only about the performance of the current YSK, Yener underlined, “This is to the crown of the success of our country’s Supreme Election Board in the elections held since 1950.”