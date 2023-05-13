Elections are democracy celebration for our future: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on May 13 that he views the elections as a “democracy celebration for our country’s future,” in his election message.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan on May 12 defended Russia's Vladimir Putin from allegations of meddling in Turkey's crucial weekend election.

Erdoğan's rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on Thursday accused unnamed Russian actors of spreading "deep fakes" and other disinformation aimed at swaying the outcome of Sunday's vote.

The Kremlin "strongly" denied the allegation and Erdoğan stood up for Putin at a televised campaign appearance on Friday.

"Mr. Kemal is attacking Russia, Mr. Putin. If you attack Putin, I will not be okay with that," Erdoğan said.

"Our relations with Russia are no less important than those with the United States."

Erdoğan has maintained good working relations with Putin throughout Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Erdoğan also dismissed speculation that he wouldn't cede power if he lost by calling the question “very ridiculous.” He said he came to power through democracy and would act in line with the democratic process.

“If our nation decides to make such a different decision, we will do exactly what’s required by democracy and there’s nothing else to do,” he said.

In the meantime, Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Board said it decided that votes cast for another candidate, Muharrem Ince, who pulled out of the race this week would be counted as valid and that his withdrawal would not be considered until a potential second round.