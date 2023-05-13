Elections are democracy celebration for our future: Erdoğan

Elections are democracy celebration for our future: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL
Elections are democracy celebration for our future: Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on May 13 that he views the elections as a “democracy celebration for our country’s future,” in his election message. 

Meanwhile, Erdoğan on May 12 defended Russia's Vladimir Putin from allegations of meddling in Turkey's crucial weekend election.

Erdoğan's rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on Thursday accused unnamed Russian actors of spreading "deep fakes" and other disinformation aimed at swaying the outcome of Sunday's vote.

The Kremlin "strongly" denied the allegation and Erdoğan stood up for Putin at a televised campaign appearance on Friday.

"Mr. Kemal is attacking Russia, Mr. Putin. If you attack Putin, I will not be okay with that," Erdoğan said.

"Our relations with Russia are no less important than those with the United States."

Erdoğan has maintained good working relations with Putin throughout Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Erdoğan also dismissed speculation that he wouldn't cede power if he lost by calling the question “very ridiculous.” He said he came to power through democracy and would act in line with the democratic process.

“If our nation decides to make such a different decision, we will do exactly what’s required by democracy and there’s nothing else to do,” he said.

In the meantime, Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Board said it decided that votes cast for another candidate, Muharrem Ince, who pulled out of the race this week would be counted as valid and that his withdrawal would not be considered until a potential second round.

 

 

 

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Kılıçdaroğlu visits Anıtkabir ahead of pivotal elections

Kılıçdaroğlu visits Anıtkabir ahead of pivotal elections

LATEST NEWS

  1. Kılıçdaroğlu visits Anıtkabir ahead of pivotal elections

    Kılıçdaroğlu visits Anıtkabir ahead of pivotal elections

  2. Elections are democracy celebration for our future: Erdoğan

    Elections are democracy celebration for our future: Erdoğan

  3. G7 finance chiefs move to diversify supply chains

    G7 finance chiefs move to diversify supply chains

  4. Renewed fighting rocks Gaza but Egypt keeps up truce push

    Renewed fighting rocks Gaza but Egypt keeps up truce push

  5. Ukraine claims Bakhmut gains after uptick in fighting

    Ukraine claims Bakhmut gains after uptick in fighting
Recommended
Kılıçdaroğlu visits Anıtkabir ahead of pivotal elections

Kılıçdaroğlu visits Anıtkabir ahead of pivotal elections

Relations with Russia are no less important than those with US: Erdoğan

Relations with Russia are no less important than those with US: Erdoğan
Overseas votes kept in room protected with 5 locks

Overseas votes kept in room protected with 5 locks
Maiden’s Tower reopened with light shows

Maiden’s Tower reopened with light shows
THY to offer Turkish cuisine to passengers

THY to offer Turkish cuisine to passengers
Türkiye to go to its most critical elections

Türkiye to go to its most critical elections
WORLD Renewed fighting rocks Gaza but Egypt keeps up truce push

Renewed fighting rocks Gaza but Egypt keeps up truce push

Israel and Gaza traded heavy fire on Friday but Egyptian mediators launched a new bid to end days of fighting that has killed dozens, all but one of them Palestinian.
ECONOMY G7 finance chiefs move to diversify supply chains

G7 finance chiefs move to diversify supply chains

The G7 plans to launch a partnership scheme to diversify supply chains this year, the group's finance ministers said Saturday following talks in Japan ahead of a major summit next week.
SPORTS Istanbul tourism awaits UEFA final

Istanbul tourism awaits UEFA final

The tourism sector in Istanbul is preparing for the UEFA Champions League Final to be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, with expections that about 50,000 fans will arrive in the city.