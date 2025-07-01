El Salvador detains students accused of gang activity

El Salvador detains students accused of gang activity

SAN SALVADOR
El Salvador detains students accused of gang activity

A slide showing alleged signs used by gang members is displayed during a press conference at the Attorney General headquarters in Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador, on June 30, 2025.

El Salvador's government said on June 30 that dozens of high school students had been arrested for allegedly seeking to form a criminal gang in defiance of a crackdown by President Nayib Bukele.

It is the first time authorities have announced the attempted formation of a new gang since Bukele launched a "war" on such groups in March 2022 using a state of emergency.

"A decisive step has been taken in the prevention of organized crime by dismantling an attempt to form a student-led gang," Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado told a press conference at which questions were not allowed.

Delgado said 46 students were arrested last week, including 14 minors, who will be charged with belonging to "illegal groups" and crimes of a "sexual nature."

The gang operated in three schools and sought to fill a "criminal power vacuum" left by Bukele's crackdown on established street gangs, Delgado said.

Justice and Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro said the high school gang was a criminal organization "with all the characteristics" of the notorious Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Barrio 18 groups.

"We will not tolerate this type of gang activity," he said at the same press conference.

Around 87,000 alleged gang members or collaborators have been arrested over the past three years in the Central American nation, according to the government.

Around 8,000 innocent people arrested in the crackdown have been released, according to Bukele, but activists say thousands remain imprisoned.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye marks anniversary of Cabotage Day, highlighting maritime progress

Türkiye marks anniversary of Cabotage Day, highlighting maritime progress
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye marks anniversary of Cabotage Day, highlighting maritime progress

    Türkiye marks anniversary of Cabotage Day, highlighting maritime progress

  2. Erdoğan vows AKP will be 'on ground in full force'

    Erdoğan vows AKP will be 'on ground in full force'

  3. Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk

    Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk

  4. Updating Türkiye-EU Customs Union a necessity, says Bolat

    Updating Türkiye-EU Customs Union a necessity, says Bolat

  5. Greek Cyprus plans to invite Türkiye to summit

    Greek Cyprus plans to invite Türkiye to summit
Recommended
Trump says will take a look at deporting Musk

Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Greek Cyprus plans to invite Türkiye to summit

Greek Cyprus plans to invite Türkiye to summit
Netanyahu to visit White House as Gaza truce pressure mounts

Netanyahu to visit White House as Gaza truce pressure mounts
Syrian gov’t welcomes lifting of US sanctions

Syrian gov’t welcomes lifting of US sanctions
Over 14 mln people ‘could die from US foreign aid cuts’

Over 14 mln people ‘could die from US foreign aid cuts’
Kim seen honoring troops killed in Ukraine war

Kim seen honoring troops killed in Ukraine war
WORLD Trump says will take a look at deporting Musk

Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he could consider deporting Elon Musk, after the South African-born billionaire slammed his flagship spending bill.
ECONOMY Updating Türkiye-EU Customs Union a necessity, says Bolat

Updating Türkiye-EU Customs Union a necessity, says Bolat

The meeting of the Türkiye-European Union High-Level Dialogue on Trade was held in the capital Ankara on July 1.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿