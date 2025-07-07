12 Turkish soldiers die of methane exposure in northern Iraq

ANKARA

Seven more Turkish soldiers died after being exposed to methane gas during a search operation in a cave in northern Iraq, bringing the total toll to 12, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced on July 7.

The incident occurred on July 6 as the Turkish troops were searching for the remains of a soldier who was killed by PKK in May 2022 in the area of Operation Claw Lock — a cross-border operation launched to target the terrorist organization’s hideouts in northern Iraq.

However, the body of the soldier was never recovered. During a search and rescue operation for the fallen soldier in the region, troops began inspecting a cave.

A total of 19 soldiers were exposed to methane gas inside, the ministry said, announcing the initial death toll as five on the evening of July 6.

The ministry updated the death toll to eight on the morning of July 7.

Hours later, it said that four more soldiers receiving treatment in the hospital succumbed to their injuries, raising the total number of fatalities to 12.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident. We pray for God’s mercy upon our heroic martyrs who lost their lives in this tragic event,” the ministry said, also expressing hope for a rapid recovery for other soldiers who were affected.

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, accompanied by the top command of the Turkish army, traveled to the region to conduct inspections and assessments and to attend the farewell ceremonies for the fallen soldiers.

The cave where the incident occurred sits at an altitude of 852 meters (2,795 feet) and had previously been used by PKK as a field hospital, according to a statement by the ministry.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took to social media to honor the fallen soldiers, stating: “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families, loved ones and the Turkish Armed Forces.”

"May God have mercy on our heroic soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the security of Türkiye and the peace of the Turkish nation,” he expressed.

Messages of condolence poured in from cabinet members and political figures across the country.

The soldiers' deaths occurred as PKK’s long-anticipated disarmament process is set to begin this week, as part of the government's "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative. PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.