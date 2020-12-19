Eight killed in hospital fire due to oxygen machine explosion

  • December 19 2020 09:25:00

GAZİANTEP
At least eight patients were killed on Dec. 19 when an oxygen machine caused a fire in a private hospital in the southeastern Gaziantep province, the hospital confirmed.

The incident took place in the COVID-19 intensive care unit in the SANKO University Hospital where a fire was caused by a high-flow oxygen therapy machine used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients , according to a statement by the university.

Seven patients died on the scene and one died on way to another hospital.

The victims, aging between 65-85, were: Mehmet Reşit Saydanoğlu, Fethiye Kırca, Naciye Ulukütük, Abdi Hamzaoğlu, Elif Akgül, Okkaş Akbulut, Kahraman Taş, and Ali Saffet Kanpolat, the hospital identified.

After the explosion, 14 other patients receiving COVID-19 treatment in the unit were referred to various hospitals.

Police and fire service teams were dispatched to the scene.

An investigation has been launched regarding the deadly incident.

