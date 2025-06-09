Eid al-Adha holiday ends with traffic jams across Türkiye

ISTANBUL

The Muslim community wrapped up the four-day Eid al-Adha holiday on June 9 as scenes of celebration, travel congestion and traditional rituals played out across Türkiye.

Millions took advantage of the break to either visit family in their hometowns or vacation in coastal resorts. The return rush on June 9 led to traffic congestion nationwide, with authorities warning of worsening conditions later in the day.

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu said 14,372 people applied to medical facilities after sustaining injuries during animal slaughters on the first day of the holiday.

Environmental violations also drew attention, with authorities fining individuals who slaughtered animals in public areas such as streets, parks, gardens and in front of buildings, or who failed to take safety precautions in designated areas.

On the morning of the holiday’s first day, worshippers filled mosques and their courtyards for Eid prayers. Many who couldn’t fit inside performed their prayers in nearby streets, gardens and squares.

Families of fallen soldiers visited cemeteries, watering graves, laying flowers and offering prayers. Cemeteries where victims of the deadly 2023 earthquakes in southern Türkiye are buried also drew large crowds.

Meanwhile, holiday hotspots like Bodrum, Kuşadası and Antalya reported packed beaches and busy resorts. On the second day, many headed to the Princes’ Islands near Istanbul.

Ferries were filled to capacity, and crowds on the coast of Büyükada made it difficult for visitors to walk. While locals voiced frustration at the surge in visitors, business owners welcomed the influx.

Ports also saw increased activity as citizens sought last-minute holidays to nearby Greek islands under the new visa-at-the-door scheme. Long lines formed at checkpoints, and nearly 5,500 people crossed into Chios in just two days.

In Istanbul, a noticeable shift occurred as many residents left for other cities or tourist areas. The typically bustling metropolis was left to tourists and a few locals, who enjoyed the quieter atmosphere in parks and along the Bosphorus.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported over 2,200 traffic accidents in the first three days of the holiday, resulting in 26 fatalities at the scene and 3,590 injuries.