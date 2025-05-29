Egyptian archaeologists discover three tombs in Luxor

Egyptian archaeologists discover three tombs in Luxor

CAIRO
Egyptian archaeologists discover three tombs in Luxor

Egypt unveiled three new tombs of prominent statesman in the Dra Abu al-Naga necropolis in Luxor, officials said on May 27.

Egyptian archaeologists have discovered tombs dating back to the New Kingdom period (1550–1070 B.C.) and identified the names and titles of their owners through inscriptions found within, according to a statement by the tourism and antiquities ministry.

Mohamed Ismail Khaled, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said in the statement that further study of other tombs’ inscriptions is needed to gain a deeper understanding of the tombs’ owners.

The ministry released pictures of items discovered in the tombs, including artifacts and statues. The discovery comes in the lead-up to the highly anticipated full opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is expected this summer, though a final official date is yet to be confirmed. The museum will showcase more than 100,000 artifacts from Egypt’s rich ancient heritage.

One of the tombs discovered in Luxor on May 27 belonged to Amum-em-Ipet, from the Ramesside period, who worked in the estate of Amun. His tomb was mostly destroyed and what remained were depictions of the funeral furniture carriers and a banquet.

Amum-em-Ipet’s tomb begins with a small courtyard leading to an entrance and then a square hall ending with a niche, whose western wall was destroyed.

The other tombs date back to the 18th Dynasty and include one belonging to a man named Baki, who served as a supervisor of the grain silo. Another tomb contains the burial of an individual named “S,” who held multiple roles — he was a supervisor at the Temple of Amun in the oasis, a writer and the mayor of the northern oases.

Baki’s tomb has a courtyard leading to the main entrance of the tomb as well as a long corridor-like courtyard. It also has a transverse hall leading to another longitudinal hall that leads up to an unfinished chamber that contains a burial well.

Meanwhile, the other tomb that belongs to “S” has a small courtyard with a well, the tomb’s main entrance, and a transverse hall that leads to an incomplete longitudinal hall.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathi described the discovery as a significant scientific and archaeological achievement, noting that it is one of the areas poised to greatly boost cultural tourism and attract more visitors with an interest in Egypt’s rich heritage.

Cairo,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

    Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

  2. Türkiye 'ideal actor' to facilitate Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Fidan

    Türkiye 'ideal actor' to facilitate Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Fidan

  3. Sweeping criminal reform bill submitted to parliament

    Sweeping criminal reform bill submitted to parliament

  4. US envoy for Syria raises flag outside Damascus residence as Washington mends ties

    US envoy for Syria raises flag outside Damascus residence as Washington mends ties

  5. 'Legend' Muslera bids farewell to Galatasaray after 551 appearances

    'Legend' Muslera bids farewell to Galatasaray after 551 appearances
Recommended
Rocking King Lear to draw young audience in Iran

Rocking 'King Lear' to draw young audience in Iran
Osman Hamdi Bey’s Bursa-themed works reinterpreted

Osman Hamdi Bey’s Bursa-themed works reinterpreted
Sarah Jessica Parker says she doesn’t watch herself

Sarah Jessica Parker says she doesn’t watch herself
Hacettepe students create mural with French artists

Hacettepe students create mural with French artists
Writers, artists sign open letter denouncing war in Gaza

Writers, artists sign open letter denouncing war in Gaza
Manisa Museum reopens with enriched collection

Manisa Museum reopens with enriched collection
WORLD US envoy for Syria raises flag outside Damascus residence as Washington mends ties

US envoy for Syria raises flag outside Damascus residence as Washington mends ties

The U.S. flag was hoisted on May 29 outside of the long-shuttered ambassador’s residence in Damascus, in a sign of growing ties between Washington and the new Syrian government.
ECONOMY Danish companies see opportunities in Türkiye: Envoy

Danish companies see opportunities in Türkiye: Envoy

Danish and Turkish firms can work together on reconstruction efforts in Ukraine and Syria, while major renewable energy firms want to invest in Türkiye, said Ole Toft, Royal Danish ambassador to Ankara.

SPORTS Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted a new ceasefire proposal for Gaza put forward by U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, according to the Israeli media.

﻿