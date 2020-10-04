Egypt unveils 59 ancient coffins in major archaeological discovery

  • October 04 2020 11:06:00

Egypt unveils 59 ancient coffins in major archaeological discovery

CAIRO-Reuters
Egypt unveils 59 ancient coffins in major archaeological discovery

Egypt on Oct. 3 put on show dozens of coffins belonging to priests and clerks from the 26th dynasty nearly 2,500 years ago, with archaeologists saying tens more were found in the vast Saqqara necropolis just days ago.

The 59 coffins were discovered in August at the UNESCO world heritage site south of Cairo, buried in three 10-12 meter shafts along with 28 statues of the ancient Egyptian God Seker, one of the most important funerary deities.

They belonged to priests and clerks from the 26th dynasty, said Mostafa al-Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities.

The Egyptian archaeological mission behind the discovery had been active since 2018 and previously unveiled a cache of mummified animals and a well-preserved tomb of a fifth dynasty royal priest called ‘Wahtye’ in the area.

Waziri explained the team had uncovered the three shafts where the coffins were laid in “perfect condition” due to a protective seal that preserved them from chemical reactions.

The mission will continue opening the coffins and studying their contents before their eventual display at the Grand Egyptian Museum, expected to open next year.

Egypt unveils 59 ancient coffins in major archaeological discovery

archeology,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greece’s two new navigational alerts irk Turkey

    Greece’s two new navigational alerts irk Turkey

  2. Historic Ottoman migration path comes to life again

    Historic Ottoman migration path comes to life again

  3. Turkey to continue efforts until southern border stable: Erdoğan

    Turkey to continue efforts until southern border stable: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey's Oscars begins in Mediterranean city of Antalya

    Turkey's Oscars begins in Mediterranean city of Antalya

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 8,384 as daily patients increase by 1,502

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 8,384 as daily patients increase by 1,502
Recommended
Bellini’s iconic Ottoman sultan portrait opens for public visit

Bellini’s iconic Ottoman sultan portrait opens for public visit
Madrid flamenco venue reopens amid COVID crisis

Madrid flamenco venue reopens amid COVID crisis
Hermes plays with depth in surrealist Paris show

Hermes plays with depth in surrealist Paris show
James Bond film No Time To Die pushed again, to 2021

James Bond film 'No Time To Die' pushed again, to 2021
Turkeys Oscars begins in Mediterranean city of Antalya

Turkey's Oscars begins in Mediterranean city of Antalya
Historic Ottoman migration path comes to life again

Historic Ottoman migration path comes to life again
WORLD Turkey condemns Armenian attacks in Ganja: Foreign ministry

Turkey condemns Armenian attacks in Ganja: Foreign ministry

Azerbaijan said on Oct. 4 that Armenian forces had shelled its second city of Ganja in an escalation of the war in the South Caucasus that broke out one week ago.   
ECONOMY Investment demand in Turkey rises despite pandemic: Minister

Investment demand in Turkey rises despite pandemic: Minister

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey’s investment demand followed a stronger course this January to August compared to the same period last year, the country’s industry and technology minister said on Oct. 2. 
SPORTS 10-man Fenerbahçe beat Fatih Karagümrük 2-1

10-man Fenerbahçe beat Fatih Karagümrük 2-1

Fenerbahçe defeated Fatih Karagümrük with a 2-1 score at home on Oct. 3 evening in week four of the Turkish Süper Lig.